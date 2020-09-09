Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Returns to Tatooine

✖

We're finally set to return to the Star Wars galaxy with the arrival of The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+ next month, and Din Djarin will be bringing back some of his familiar friends for more adventures in the galaxy far, far away. Lucasfilm unveiled some brand new photos from the episodes, which of course include a glimpse of everyone's favorite Child AKA Baby Yoda, but there are some other surprises in the works for the show including the return to an iconic location. One of the new photos confirms the presence of the Tusken Raiders and Banthas, indicating that the planet of Tatooine will be revisited.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 1 featured Tatooine and the Mos Eisley Cantina as Din Djarin teamed up with a young bounty hunter to track down the sharpshooter Fennec Shand. The ending of that episode included a major tease that fans are convinced is setting up Boba Fett's return.

New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus.

Fans are curious to find out how the show will pick up after that explosive Season 1 finale, but The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal confirmed the series would hit the ground running.

"We start very directly after the first [season] and he's going into very dangerous territory," Pascal explained to EW. "He is very much a passenger to the experience in unexpected ways — not knowing what’s to come, not knowing how much or how best to protect the Child. We don’t know how far he will go to do that, and they’re finding new ways to push the envelope."

Favreau teased that Mando will be taking some more steps into a larger world in Season 2, explaining that there will be a lot more characters introduced in the coming episodes.

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," said Favreau. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show.” Adds Filoni, “Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy."

The Mandalorian showrunner indicated that the upcoming series will expand its focus to accommodate all of the new characters.

“As we introduce other characters, there are opportunities to follow different storylines,” Favreau said. “The world was really captivated by Game of Thrones and how that evolved as the characters followed different storylines — that's very appealing to me as an audience member.”

We'll see who those new faces are and how they'll impact the series when Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 hits Disney+ on October 30th.