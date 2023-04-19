The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale Ending Has Star Wars Fans' Hearts Melting

The Mandalorian Season 3 is now over and fans really loved one wholesome detail from the finale. iI the last episode, Din Djarin and Grogu became an officially recognized family by larger Mandalorian society. Along with this heartfelt moment, that last frame from the third season is going to stick with a ton of viewers for a while. It puts a nice button on where the duo is at this moment and sets up a new chapter of their time together. (That along with the realization that Djarin is actually our beloved Mandalorian's first name is a lot to process honestly.) Check out some of the good vibes for yourself down below!

Executive producer Dave Filoni talked to Collider about that big finale and told fans that they would be "satisfied" with the conclusion. After seeing the reaction to this episode, it's hard to disagree on either account.

#TheMandalorian spoilers



Mando fans after stressing out over the finale leaks but then getting the most wholesome ending ever insteadpic.twitter.com/zJvUs4Rg0n — Lalo #MoffGideonSweep (@clonehumor) April 19, 2023

"I hope they really enjoyed it [laughs]. I think they'll have a lot to think about." Filoni added, "They'll [fans] have a lot to take in, and I think with any good ending there's the moment you're in it when you're cheering and you feel satisfied, but then there's a little bit after that where you think back at all the things that happened. Maybe you start to put them together in a different way and you realize it's an ending, but there are other things happening out there in the galaxy that now you know more about."

