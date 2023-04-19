The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale Ending Has Star Wars Fans' Hearts Melting
The Mandalorian Season 3 is now over and fans really loved one wholesome detail from the finale. iI the last episode, Din Djarin and Grogu became an officially recognized family by larger Mandalorian society. Along with this heartfelt moment, that last frame from the third season is going to stick with a ton of viewers for a while. It puts a nice button on where the duo is at this moment and sets up a new chapter of their time together. (That along with the realization that Djarin is actually our beloved Mandalorian's first name is a lot to process honestly.) Check out some of the good vibes for yourself down below!
Executive producer Dave Filoni talked to Collider about that big finale and told fans that they would be "satisfied" with the conclusion. After seeing the reaction to this episode, it's hard to disagree on either account.
#TheMandalorian spoilers— Lalo #MoffGideonSweep (@clonehumor) April 19, 2023
Mando fans after stressing out over the finale leaks but then getting the most wholesome ending ever insteadpic.twitter.com/zJvUs4Rg0n
"I hope they really enjoyed it [laughs]. I think they'll have a lot to think about." Filoni added, "They'll [fans] have a lot to take in, and I think with any good ending there's the moment you're in it when you're cheering and you feel satisfied, but then there's a little bit after that where you think back at all the things that happened. Maybe you start to put them together in a different way and you realize it's an ending, but there are other things happening out there in the galaxy that now you know more about."
Did you love that moment in The Mandalorian's finale? Let us know in the comments down below!
Together again
// #TheMandalorian SPOILERS!!— Niamh✨|| Mando S3 SPOILERS (@JED1KN1GHT) April 19, 2023
the end of s2 v the end of s3 pic.twitter.com/knn4dwD1tB
What a feeling
#TheMandalorian spoilers— succession lockdown (@JOELSMILLRR) April 19, 2023
din officially adopting grogu as his son, everyone alive and well, mandalorians retook their world, din and grogu got their happy ending i cant believe this is my life pic.twitter.com/7qmn5GW3rw
So many emotions
the mandalorian spoilers— lara (@kotefett) April 19, 2023
“Then i will adopt him. As my own.”
“This is the way.”
“Let it be written in Song that din djarin is accepting this foundling as his son.” pic.twitter.com/yFjgHVaOJx
Truly at peace
#TheMandalorian SPOILERS— tony | MANDO SPOILERS (@KENOBlDJARlN) April 19, 2023
he’s happy and he’s with his son… pic.twitter.com/dEmDxlamP0
Is this real life?
#TheMandalorian— tony (@joeIsmillers) April 19, 2023
me going to bed HAPPILY tonight? after a STAR WARS FINALE? pic.twitter.com/h0wluVoAXZ
Say Cheese
#TheMandalorian finale was great and this shot alone sold it for me— Wesley Hart (@itz_just_w) April 19, 2023
Now this is a family photo 🥹 pic.twitter.com/LLtHQyQSw4
Crying right now
#TheMandalorian spoilers— elia🪴 (@valentinescyare) April 19, 2023
Y’all.. din is canonically a dad now. Not just a father figure to grogu, but his father. Din will teach grogu how to say buir. They are a family. He wanted Grogu to be his own. He made grogu his son. Y’ALL.. pic.twitter.com/NkskjCAa7E
What a journey
#TheMandalorian spoilers
how it started how it’s going pic.twitter.com/YdX52vRk0A— han (@djarinhowlett) April 19, 2023