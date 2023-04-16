[Warning: This story contains spoilers for The Mandalorian "Chapter 23: The Spies."] There's only one episode of The Mandalorian left this season — and it could mean the end for the Mandalorians. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) returned the Darksaber to its "rightful owner," Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), who is leading united tribes of Mandalorians to retake their homeworld of Mandalore. But in the remains of the Great Forge — once the heart of their civilization until its fires were extinguished by the Empire during the Great Purge — Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his secret army of beskar alloy-clad Dark Troopers ambush the Mandalorians.

The penultimate episode of the season ends on a cliffhanger: Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher) valiantly falls in battle against a trio of Praetorian guards while holding off Gideon's Dark Troopers so the retreating Mandalorians can escape; the outgunned Din is taken prisoner; and Gideon orders his TIE interceptor squadron and bombers to wipe out the Mandalorian fleet and complete the Purge of Mandalore.

Ahead of Wednesday's top-secret season finale, Disney+ released a "one episode left" teaser trailer recapping the first seven episodes. Watch it below.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale Release Date and Time

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 8, "Chapter 24," premieres Wednesday, April 19th on Disney+. The episode will be available to stream starting at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET.

Will There Be a Season 4 of The Mandalorian?



Series creator Jon Favreau has confirmed that The Mandalorian season 4 is written. Episodes of series set within the post-Return of the Jedi New Republic era of the Mandalorian timeline — including spin-offs The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew — will culminate in the Dave Filoni-directed New Republic movie recently announced at Star Wars Celebration.

"We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story," Favreau said in a recent interview. "[Dave's] doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him. He's the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what's happening on other shows.... Skeleton Crew all take place within the same Star Wars time period. There's a lot more things that we've got to keep in mind and also stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well."

Follow for the latest from Star Wars: The Mandalorian on ComicBook.