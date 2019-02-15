‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor Carmen Argenziano Dies at 75

Actor Carmen Argenziano, best known for his role as Jacob Carter on Stargate SG-1, passed away on Sunday at the age of 75.

TMZ broke the news on Sunday night, with his agent at Event Horizon Talent, confirming the unfortunate news to the publication. At this time, the circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Having been acting for more than five decades, Argenziano has over 200 credits to his name, per his IMDb page. The actor had small roles in popular films like The Godfather Part II, Angels & Demons, and Sudden Impact. He has also worked for a long time as a character actor on television, appearing in shows like Criminal Minds, The Mentalist, CSI: NY, The Young and the Restless, House, Crossing Jordan, 24, and Ally McBeal.

Of course, most fans will remember Argenziano for his time on Stargate SG-1. The actor appeared as Jacob Carter in a total of 25 episodes throughout the series. He first popped up on the show in 1998, with his final appearance in 2005.

Argenziano was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a little more than an hour north of Pittsburgh. He first broke into acting in the late ’60s and early ’70s, appearing on Judd for the Defense, The Young Lawyers, and Monty Nash.

Argenziano is survived by his wife, Lisa, and his three children.