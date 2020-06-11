DC's Stargirl: First Look at Sportsmaster and Tigress in "The Justice Society" Photos

The CW has released photos for "The Justice Society", the upcoming sixth episode of Stargirl's first season set to debut on Monday, June 22nd on DC Universe and Tuesday, June 23rd on The CW. The episode will see Courtney/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and her newly formed Justice Society suit up as a team for the first time, but from the looks of the things in the photos, they may end up facing some new-to-them members of the Injustice Society, specifically Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins) and Tigress (Joy Osmanski).

In the photos we get our best look yet at Sportsmaster and Tigress, both together and in individual photos. We also get a good look at Rick (Cameron Gellman) suited up as Hourman as well alongside Wildcat (Yvette Monreal).

"Classic Superhero pedigree was the driving force behind our bronzed super-strong Hourman," costume designer Laura Jean Shannon previously said. "We focused on staying true to the comics and his portrayal through the years while adding a modern take for our new generation of heroes. Cameron Gellman transforms into a modern-day angsty teen trying to find his way through his newfound powers vested upon him in a suit that holds more than a little pertinent history for his character."

You can check out the synopsis for the episode below and read on for the photos.

THE POWERS THAT BE -- Courtney (Brec Bassinger) makes a difficult decision after Pat (Luke Wilson) confronts her about the potential consequences of recruiting new members to the JSA. Elsewhere, Barbara (Amy Smart) shows up in support of Mike's (Trae Romano) science fair, and Courtney, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) prepare for their first major mission. Neil Jackson and Hunter Sansone also star. Chris Manley directed the episode written by Taylor Streitz.

New episodes of DC's Stargirl debuts Mondays on DC Universe and airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "The Justice Society" airs Monday, June 22 and Tuesday, June 23, respectively.