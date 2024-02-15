Disney Exec Addresses Station 19 Cancellation

In December, ABC announced that Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station 19 would be ending with its upcoming seventh season and now, a Disney executive is shedding a little bit of light on why. Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich recently told Deadline that Station 19's cancellation was a case of the story simply coming to a natural end.

"Every show has its own journey so to speak. In the case of Station 19, it was time to bring that story to an end," Erwich said. "I love Station 19, and I think what's amazing about Station 19 is that it was yes, a spinoff of Grey's. But it really became its own show that stood on its own creatively and was fully realized and unique unto itself, and we've been very proud to have it on the air. I'm proud ot be in business with Shonda [Rhimes] on that show."

Erwich also didn't rule out future spinoffs of Grey's Anatomy.

"We're always open to new and different iterations of any of our most key franchies and our most realized shows, which Grey's is one of them," he said.

What Is Station 19 About?

Debuting in 2018, Station 19 follows the men and women at Seattle Fire Station 19. The series, a second spinoff of Grey's Anatomy (the first being Private Practice), stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, and Carlos Miranda. It had been renewed for Season 7 back in April, at which time Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige took over as co-showrunners from Krista Vernoff.

Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes Reacts To Station 19's Cancellation

Shonda Rhimes, who created Grey's Anatomy and serves as executive producer for Station 19, previously shared her reaction to the series' cancellation news, writing on Instagram that she's "grateful for an unforgettable run."

"Grateful for an unforgettable run," Rhimes wrote. "A heartfelt salute to the exceptional cast whose brilliance brought the characters to life and to the viewers who continued to make it possible! Thank you for the magic, the moments, and the memories."

Series star Ortiz, who is an original cast member for Station 19, reposted Rhimes post and added, "Still processing this… The love runs so deep, Thank you, Shonda."