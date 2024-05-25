Station 19 Star Opening to Grey's Anatomy Return

Station 19 airs its final episode next Thursday, ending the ABC series' seven season run, but while it's the end of the line for Station 19, one cast member hasn't ruled out the possibility that they could return to the show they started on, Grey's Anatomy. Jason George, who plays Benjamin "Ben" Warren, told The Hollywood Reporter he thinks there is an opportunity for stories for the character on Grey's.

"I like to think that there's still a Ben-Bailey, or Benley, story to tell," George said. "I think that's a possibility. There may be conversations."

For those unaware, George first appeared as Dr. Ben Warren in the sixth season of Grey's Anatomy. The character would go on to marry Miranda Bailey (played by Chandra Wilson) and continue to appear on Grey's in a recurring status.

George also spoke about Station 19's series finale, calling it "a beautiful ending."

"Knowing that this was our last season, the writers got to write an ending that landed the plane the way it was supposed to land," he said. "We got to write a beautiful ending, and we also got to schedule the whole thing and deal with each other knowing that this is going to be goodbye as a family every day. If the audience feels the way we felt in the moment when we saw that last shot, they'll be in tears."

Why Was Station 19 Cancelled?

Back in December, ABC announced that Station 19 would end with its seventh season and earlier this year, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich explained that the series' cancellation was simply a case of the story coming to its natural conclusion.

"Every show has its own journey so to speak. In the case of Station 19, it was time to bring that story to an end," Erwich said. "I love Station 19, and I think what's amazing about Station 19 is that it was yes, a spinoff of Grey's. But it really became its own show that stood on its own creatively and was fully realized and unique unto itself, and we've been very proud to have it on the air. I'm proud to be in business with Shonda [Rhimes] on that show."

What Is Station 19 About?

Debuting in 2018, Station 19 follows the men and women at Seattle Fire Station 19. The series, a second spinoff of Grey's Anatomy (the first being Private Practice), stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, and Carlos Miranda. It had been renewed for Season 7 back in April, at which time Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige took over as co-showrunners from Krista Vernoff.