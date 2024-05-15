Grey's Anatomy: Fan Favorite Actor Exiting After Two Seasons

Another doctor is leaving Grey Sloan Memorial. According to Deadline (via TVLine), Midori Francis, who plays surgical intern Dr. Mika Yasuda on the series, is set to exit the medical drama after just two seasons. Per the report, Francis is in talks to return for some episodes in Season 21 of Grey's Anatomy in order to wrap up her character's story. She first joined the cast in Season 19.

Francis' departure for the series is the second departure for Grey's Anatomy announced this week. It was previously announced that another series regular, Jake Borelli, who plays Dr. Levi Schmitt, is also departing the series ahead of Season 21. Borelli is also expected to return in Season 21 to wrap up his character's story. Per the report, it's not exactly clear why Francis is leaving Grey's, though it is said to have been an amicable decision. As for Borelli's departure, it's been reported that is potentially a result of budget cuts on the series. Additionally, contracts for various other actors on the series are also set to expire at the end of the current, 20th season with the network reportedly needing to work out new deals with a number of veterans, including Chandra Wilson (Bailey), James Pickens Jr. (Richard), Kevin McKidd (Owen), Kim Raver (Teddy), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia), and Camilla Luddington (Jo).

Francis joined Grey's in the 2022 Season 19 premiere along with several new cast members, including Niko Terho, Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, and Harry Shum Jr. as part of a group of new interns at Grey Sloan Memorial. Prior to Grey's Francis appeared on Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls and starred in Netflix's Dash & Lily.

Grey's Anatomy Has Been Renewed For Season 21

Back in April, ABC renewed Grey's Anatomy for Season 21, continuing the drama's run as the longest running primetime medical drama in television history as well as the longest running primetime series in ABC history. The series first debuted in 2005.

"The loyalty and love of Grey's Anatomy fans has propelled us into a history 21st season, and I could not be more grateful," series creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes said at the time. "Meg Marinis' storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can't wait to see what she has in store for next season."

Grey's Anatomy Moves to a New Time For Season 21

It was also announced on Tuesday that, for Season 21, Grey's would be moving to a new time slot — from 9/8c on Thursdays to 10/9c. The schedule shift is reportedly not a comment on the health of Grey's Anatomy, but an opportunity for the network to launch a new show on Thursday nights.

"We just celebrated the 20th season of Grey's which makes it the longest running medical drama on television, and I think the show is creatively firing on all cylinders and continues to be extraordinarily popular — if not the most popular show in terms of past seasons," Disney TV Group President Craig Erwich said. "We see new generations coming into the sow on a monthly basis, so the show's in great shape."