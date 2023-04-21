The renewals are continuing for ABC this week. Over the last few days, ABC has handed out new seasons to hit shows like The Rookie, Will Trent, and The Good Doctor, and now Station 19 is joining the party. ABC announced on Thursday that Station 19, the Grey's Anatomy firefighter spinoff series from Shonda Rhimes, is officially coming back for a seventh season. The renewal of the popular series will help it pass the 100-episode milestone.

Not only did ABC renew Station 19 for another season, but the network also announced who would be taking over showrunner duties for the series when it returns. Krista Vernoff announced earlier this year that she'd be leaving both Grey's Anatomy and Station 19.

Going forward, executive producers Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige have been tapped as the new showrunners for Station 19. Clack was the head writer for the series last year, in addition to serving as an executive producer on Grey's Anatomy for nearly two decades. Page began working on Station 19 as a director in 2020, before becoming an executive producer two years later.

"I feel incredibly honored to be entrusted with this dynamic and relevant show alongside Peter. The diversity of the cast, writers, and crew in addition to their enormous talent and dedication to their craft makes this a thrilling adventure to undertake," Clack said in a statement. "We are excited about the stories we get to tell using this worldwide platform and both understand the responsibility of being able to share them as we reach into millions of homes weekly. Many thanks to Krista and Shondaland for this opportunity and their faith in us."

"I'm beyond honored to be handed the reins to Station 19 – a show I love, full of incredible, complex characters, and resonant, important stories," said Paige. "To get to partner with a talent like Zoanne as showrunners truly makes it all the more exciting – we share a similar vision for the show, and we've got some incredible twists and turns planned for the coming season. A huge thank you to the entire team at Shondaland, and everyone at ABC for their faith in us. And eternal gratitude to Krista Vernoff, for bringing me into the 19 family, and for modeling conscious leadership in such a powerful and deliberate way,"

Are you glad to see Station 19 returning for another season? Let us know in the comments!