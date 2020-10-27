Stephen Amell Shows off His Short Shorts as He Returns To Work on Heels

✖

Having hung up his bow and arrow (at least for now), Stephen Amell is off to his next television venture in the form of the Starz wrestling drama series Heels. Production was initially halted on the show due to the coronavirus pandemic, but cameras began to role once again in September of this year. Amell took to social media to tease the continued work on the series, and to reveal his short shots that will no doubt be a co-star when the show arrives. He wrote: "So good to be back working away on Heels. We’ve got great leadership and a super f***ing solid crew. Plus, short shorts." Check out the photo below!

Amell previously teased his revealing outfits earlier this year, appearing on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast and saying: "I'm not going to have a stunt double. I can't. I'm going to be in a Speedo. How the f-ck am I going to have a stunt double? I'm going to wear wrestling trunks, we call them trunks, but it's ostensibly a Speedo....I'm going to have to do some crazy sh-t."

So good to be back working away on Heels. We’ve got great leadership and a super fucking solid crew. Plus, short shorts. pic.twitter.com/PykuI9h7pK — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 24, 2020

First announced in August 2019, Heels is Amell's first television project following Arrow, which ended its eight-season run in January. The series, set in a close-knit Georgia community, follows a family-owned wrestling program as two brothers and rivals -- one of them played by Amell -- war over their late father's legacy. Joining Amell in the series are co-stars Mary McCormack (ABC's The Kids Are Alright) and Hunger Games actor Alexander Ludwig among others.

You can check out the official description of Heels below.

"Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), with Mike O’Malley set as showrunner, Heels is about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — one of them played by Amell — war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy, and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind."

In the ring, Amell’s Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling Association (DWA). In the real world, he’s its hard-working owner, a husband and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he’ll do whatever it takes to build the DWA into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage, or his relationship with his brother?"

