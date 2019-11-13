Stephen Colbert Continues to Troll Disney+ About Buffering Issues

Disney+ officially launched on Tuesday morning, but while excitement for the new streaming service was widespread and vocal, the launch didn’t exactly go off without a hitch. Fans who expected to wake up, log in, and start enjoying the massive catalog of television shows and movies the groundbreaking service has to offer were, in many cases, met with some unexpected issues. As one might expect, those issues didn’t go unnoticed and now, late into the first day of the services’ existence, people are still making cracks about the situation, including Stephen Colbert.

Colbert, host of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, took to Twitter with a joke about one of the major issues that Disney+ users have been hitting — buffering. Check it out below.

“My favorite Disney+ show so far is Buffering.”

My favorite Disney+ show so far is Buffering — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 13, 2019

That’s right, buffering has been one of the big issues users have run into with Disney+, though other issues have included login issues and title-specific issues. The issues, which appear to be ongoing for some users, likely stem from the overwhelming demand. Despite the launch being one that was anticipated to be, well, huge, the Disney+ Twitter account shared a statement early on Tuesday noting that the demand had even exceeded their expectations.

The demand for #DisneyPlus has exceeded our highest expectations. We are so pleased you’re excited to watch all your favorites and are working quickly to resolve any current issues. We appreciate your patience. — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2019

“The demand for Disney+ has exceeded our highest expectations,” the tweet read. “We are so pleased you’re excited to watch all your favorites and are working quickly to resolve any current issues. We appreciate your patience.”

Even with the buffering issues and more, overall, users seem to be pretty happy with Disney+ thus far, especially with much of the content that’s become available through it. Gargoyles in particular has proven to be a pretty solid hit, especially with fans noticing that the series is appearing on the service in uncensored format. Prior to Disney+, the unedited versions of the animated series were available only on home release, meaning that anything digital contained edited versions of specific scenes.

