Steven Universe Creator Rebecca Sugar on What Comes Next: “There Are Consequences”

Now that Steven Universe: The Movie is out in the wild, there’s likely going to be exactly one question on the mind of fans: what next? Will Steven Universe return for a sixth season? What, exactly, is on the horizon for the franchise?

Cartoon Network, it’s worth noting, had previously said that Steven would return, but the company didn’t clarify exactly what that would look like. The vague, tiptoeing around the answer has led folks to believe that something or other unusual is happening. During an interview with creator Rebecca Sugar ahead of the movie’s premiere, we got the opportunity to ask about what was in the pipeline, and while Sugar couldn’t say much, she did answer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook.com: The series felt all wrapped up at the end of last season with “Change Your Mind,” and the movie itself answers a number of lingering questions. But Cartoon Network had previously said that the movie is not the end of Steven. What now, if there’s anything at all you can talk about? What in the world next? Is there anything at all you can share about that?

Rebecca Sugar: I can’t say much yet, but there will be more. There is one more big thing that I really want to say. That’s coming up.

Should we expect something around the release of the movie, or is that also something you can’t say?

I can’t say. I can’t say anything on that yet.

Fair enough.

Oh, gosh. I’m trying to think of what I can say. Just please keep watching. The events of the show, the events of the movie, they all matter.

That would be your message to fans wondering that same question?

Yeah, that there are consequences. Always in Steven, always with the ways that the characters arc, things have an impact. So, please keep watching.

*****

What do you think this means, exactly? Is there a spinoff show in the works, or just another season of the original? Did you watch the movie? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things animation! You can also check out our full review of the film, which we gave 5 out of 5, right here.

Steven Universe: The Movie premiered yesterday on Cartoon Network. The official soundtrack and digital version of the movie are available wherever such things are sold, and the soundtrack specifically is available to stream on a number of platforms. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.