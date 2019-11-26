Steven Universe Future Releases New Episode Titles, Descriptions, and Air Dates

Hot off the heels of announcing Steven Universe Future‘s premiere date last week, Cartoon Network has revealed even more details about the upcoming epilogue series. In addition to announcing air dates for even more episodes, there’s new episode titles and descriptions to check out. But be warned! Some of this could be considered a spoiler.

In total, Cartoon Network today shared the episode titles, descriptions, and air dates for 10 episodes of Steven Universe Future. For those following along at home, that’s six total new episodes in addition to the previously announced four that are set to air back-to-back on December 7th. After the premiere, two new episodes will air every Saturday throughout the month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the full set of episode titles, descriptions, and air dates for the rest of the year. This information comes straight from Cartoon Network’s press release announcing December’s programming. You can check it all out below:

Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8:00 p.m.

“Little Homeschool”

Welcome to Little Homeschool, a place on earth where Gems from all over the universe can come learn how to live together peacefully! But there’s one Gem who refuses to attend.

“Guidance”

Amethyst has been helping Little Homeschool Gems find jobs on the boardwalk, but Steven isn’t sure about her approach.

“Rose Buds”

Steven gets a surprise visit from some old friends, and an even more surprising introduction to some new ones.

“Volleyball”

Steven is determined to help Pink Diamond’s original Pearl heal the scar on her face.

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8:00 p.m.

“Bluebird”

Steven questions the motives of a mysterious fusion that suddenly shows up at his house.

“A Very Special Episode”

Rainbow Quartz 2.0 promised to hang out with Onion the same day Sunstone scheduled a home safety Geminar! How can Steven be in two places, and two fusions, at once?

Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8:00 p.m.

“Snow Day”

Steven and the Crystal Gems get a chance to catch up when they’re all snowed in together.

“Why So Blue?”

Steven has heard rumors of a pair of Gems that are still destroying worlds. If he can’t stop them, maybe Lapis can.

Saturday, Dec. 28 at 8:00 p.m.

“Little Graduation”

Steven and the Gems celebrate Little Homeschool’s first graduating class.

“Prickly Pair”

After leaving Little Homeschool, Steven has found a new hobby, plants.

*****

What do you think about the new episode titles, descriptions, and air dates? Are you planning on watching it when it premieres? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things animation!

Here’s how Cartoon Network describes Steven Universe Future:

“In the next installment, Steven Universe Future, after saving the universe, Steven is still at it, tying up every loose end. But as he runs out of other people’s problems to solve, he’ll finally have to face his own. Haunted by the past and lost in the present, Steven begins manifesting new, uncontrollable powers that the Crystal Gems have never seen from him before. What does it all mean, and what does Steven want for his future?”

Here’s the official poster for Steven Universe Future:

Steven Universe Future is set to premiere with four back-to-back episodes on Saturday, December 7th, at 8PM ET. It’ll continue to air new episodes throughout December afterwards. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Steven Universe right here.