Netflix's Stranger Things Earns 13 Emmy Nominations

Netflix released Stranger Things at the last minute for it to be eligible for this year's Emmy conversation. The timing seems to have worked out, as the 2022 Emmy Nominations arrived on Tuesday morning and Stranger Things was mentioned on several different occasions. Netflix's sci-fi hit was actually nominated more than a dozen times, continuing to prove its power as both a fan-favorite series and an awards contender.

Stranger Things was nominated for a total of 13 Emmys on Tuesday, including a nod for Outstanding Drama Series. None of the actors in the series were nominated, which has been a subject of frustration amongst fans. But Stranger Things was recognized for its direction, editing, stunts, and prosthetic makeup. You can check out the full list of Stranger Things Emmy nominations below!

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING

OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING STUNT PERFORMANCE

After waiting three years to see Stranger Things 4, fans are already starting to wonder when the fifth and final installment of the series might arrive.

"It depends who you ask," co-creator Matt Duffer told Collider when asked about a release date. "That's what we're still figuring out. If you ask our AD, and our line producer, they want more time for production. Our post-production supervisor wants more time for post-production. So it's going to be a big discussion. How long does everybody get? Here's the thing, the more you shorten production, the more you shorten post-production, the more things get compromised."

"It's just the balance of, 'Okay, how much are we willing to compromise to get the show out sooner? Is it more important to give everybody the time that they need to get this right, without being indulgent?' I'm sure we'll figure out what that line is, but my whole thing was I was never super worried," he added.

