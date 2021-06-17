Stranger Things 4 Set Photos Spoil Major Moment for Eleven

✖

Production on the fourth season of Stranger Things has resumed in Georgia after extensive delays and a new photo from the set has arrived with a potential major spoiler in full view. Based on the limitless possibilities of the context of this set photo it's unclear if this will be something that's a major part of the new batch of episodes or maybe even something that's potentially from a flashback to earlier in the show. That said, the image does concern Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven, so if you want to remain fully unspoiled about something that happens, now is your last chance! Potential spoilers for Stranger Things 4 below!

Digital Spy brings these new photos to publication, which they claim show Brown's character on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance. Eleven is also seen with an oxygen mask around her mouth as well. Considering no camera is seen in the image it's unclear if that's actually the actress in the scene, but reports that it's her character are throughout the storyline. Other reports on set photos from the new season reveal the addition of an Army surplus store to Hawkins which has some citizens buying new arms, to fight what we can't say.

Like so many other shows and movies, Stranger Things has had multiple delays in production and release as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. That in mind though, the creators have reportedly used the break in shooting to perfect the fourth season.

Stranger Things season 4: New set pictures tease terror for Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven ‘wheeled out on stretcher’ https://t.co/XQv7UbJbjD pic.twitter.com/7mnRkwfHwE — Angela Jones (@angel_jones_aj) June 15, 2021

“I’ll just say the pandemic definitely massively delayed shooting and therefore the launch of our current Season Four, date still TBD," series producer Shawn Levy shared with Collider late last year. "But it impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever.”

Recently Netflix revealed new additions to the cast for the fourth season including:

Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E) will play Vickie, a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes.

Myles Truitt (Queen Sugar, Black Mafia Family) will play Patrick, a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life...until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control.

Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier) as Ms. Kelly, a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students—especially those struggling the most.

Grace Van Dien (Charlie Says, The Village) as Chrissy, Hawkins’ High lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school. But beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret.

Season 4 of Stranger Things is set to debut exclusively on Netflix.