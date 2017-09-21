Here’s Your First Look At Exclusive ‘Stranger Things’ Loot Crate Surprises For October

Just when you thought you couldn't be more hyped about the return of Stranger Things on Netflix, Loot Crate announces that exclusive Stranger Things merch is coming to their Core, Wear, DX, and limited edition Stranger Things crates for October.

Starting today and running through the end of September, we'll unveil some of the surprises that subscribers can expect!

First up we have one of the Stranger Things exclusives slated for the Core Crate, which you can check out in the video below. We've also added images to the gallery. Don't watch the video or view the gallery unless you're cool with spoiling the surprise, and take note that this exclusive will only be available in October's MYTHICAL-themed Core Crate. If you haven't subscribed to Loot Crate yet, you can choose which crate and plan you want right here. However, the biggest Stranger Things fans will definitely want to check out the one-off, limited edition Stranger Things crate.

In addition to the diorama featured in the video above, Loot Crate's MYTHICAL crate will feature items from Marvel, Ghostbusters, and Buffy The Vampire Slayer. There will also be two figures in addition to the monthly tee and pin. You can sign up for the Core Crate here until October 19th at 9PM PT (supplies are limited), and stay tuned for additional Loot Crate Stranger Things reveals in the coming days.

