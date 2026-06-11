7 Hilarious The Boys Characters That Never Showed up in the TV Series

Across five seasons and two spinoffs (so far), The Boys on Prime Video delivered a distinct and WILD take on superheroes for fans immersed in a world dominated by the MCU. Based on the Dynamite comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the show has no shortage of perverse and explosive storylines and characters to pull from, and in fact adapted a shocking amount of characters that no one would expect. The well-endowed Love Sausage is one of the most surprising characters who made the leap from page to screen, on top of the series inventing brand new heroes like Sister Sage.

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Across The Boys comic series, there were countless superheroes introduced that appear for only a few issues (or maybe just a couple of panels) that the series never found a place to include. Entire superhero teams from the source material never made the leap, while others appeared as just a photo on a screen or even just a name on a sheet of paper. That in mind, and with The Boys mostly done (save the upcoming Vought Rising series), these are some of the funniest characters from The Boys comics that you never saw on The Boys TV series.

7) Ground Hawk

The G-Men are a major piece of The Boys that are alluded to in the TV series but not featured as prominently as they are in the comics. These clear parodies of Marvel’s X-Men have a slew of characters that are clear references to fan favorites, but the funniest is Ground Hawk, a hero taking the piss entirely out of Wolverine.

Rather than having claws he can pop out of his knuckles, Ground Hawk has sledgehammers for hands and who is only capable of saying the word “Gonna.” It’s a hilarious riff on Marvel’s unkillable mutant, complete with a mask that lampoons the one Wolverine wears. By making him a literaly one note character whose only advantage is desctrutive hands, you couldn’t have a funnier take on Wolverine.

Technically, Ground Hawk does appear in the animated spinoff of The Boys, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, in an episode that is considered canon to the live-action show, but to be frank, a lot of fans don’t even know this exists, so no live-action Ground Hawk means he doesn’t count.

6) Five-Oh

Another member of the G-Men that doesn’t appear in The Boys, Five-Oh is the ironic take on Cyclops for the franchise. Stylized as a police officer, with lasers like Cyclops’ own beams that appear to just steam right out of his head, Five-Oh stands in stark contrast to Cyclops in a few ways.

In the pages of Marvel comics, Cyclops is the golden boy of the X-Men with a devotion to Professor X and his leadership position that cannot be compromised. Five-Oh, on the other hand, pretends to hold that same position, but reveals in confidence to a fellow supe that he doesn’t believe in any of it and only exists for the money and the power. To that end, it’s surprising that Five-Oh was never on The Boys, especially Gen V.

5) Big Bobbi

In the pages of The Boys, Hughie Campbell is actually from Scotland, written with a dialect to reflect his heritage; it’s one of the biggest changes for the character that doesn’t actually change who he is or how his journey plays out. With the change of removing his Scottish heritage, though, comes the elimination of some key characters, like the gas-mask-wearing Det and the recently transitioned Big Bobbi.

Previously a man, and now a woman, Big Bobbi was a character in The Boys comics that was surprisingly progressive for a series that was largely about shock value. Though still written with characteristics that could be described as “caricature,” such as maintaining masculine sensibilities despite wishing to be identified as a woman. Bobbi is Hughie’s best friend in the comics, and that Hughie never questions their transition would have been a powerful thing to see, in addition to their wild outfits.

4) Fantastico

Herogasm became a big event for The Boys TV series, but some characters that showed up for the party in the comics didn’t appear on the show, like The Boys’ own parody of The Fantastic Four, called, what else, Fantastico. Though the characters barely appear in the comic, despite all being on the cover of one of the issues, they make a literal splash. Doofer, a parody of The Thing who gets killed by Butcher, falls from a great height into a pool, only for the other supes to assume he’s done too many drugs at Herogasm.

This team also includes Reacher Dick, a parody of Mister Fantastic, who stretches his head out of the hotel to investigate Doofer’s death, admitting he’s looking at what happened while still having sex in another room. It’s a riff on the stretchability of Reed Richards that fans have always…pondered. Fantastico also includes Invisi-Lass, a take on Sue Storm, an a clear Johnny Storm riff, who doesn’t have a name.

3) Mind Droid

In the pages of The Boys, Mind Droid is a clear parody of Marvel’s The Vision, but what makes him so funny is that the character is not an android, just a guy that is dressed up to look like a robot. It’s a great joke in the comic because it makes it clear how far Vought is willing to go in order to sell the superhero illusion; they don’t have a smart robot…they just have a guy. In The Boys TV series, Mind Droid is replaced by a new character, Mindstorm, who seems to have more in common with Professor X of the X-Men than Vision. It works for his role in the series, but a guy pretending to be a robot might have been funnier.

2) Uncle Dreams

Another Herogasm participant that didn’t make the leap to the screen is Uncle Dreams, a character that is a clear parody of the original Sandman, Wesley Dodds. In the context of The Boys, Uncle Dreams is being given a lifetime achievement award, but due to the fact that he’s still alive and has extreme dementia, he has no idea where he is, who he is, why he’s getting an award, or what he even did to get it. The Boys TV Series treads into territory that could have done something with this character, as the last season delivered Vought Villages, a retirement and nursing home for old supes. Despite this, Uncle Dreams stayed on the sideline (considering the niche appeal of the original Sandman in broader pop culture, maybe for the best).

1) James Stillwell

One of the biggest missing pieces from The Boys TV series is one of the biggest overarching villains of the comics, James Stillwell. Though a version of the character does appear in the show with Elisabeth Shue’s Madelyn Stillwell, and some of his characteristics are moved to Giancarlo Esposito’s Stan Edgar, there’s no real analogue in The Boys TV show that actually satisfies the same story place that James Stillwell had.

In the context of the comics, James Stillwell is just a guy, but one who never loses his cool despite being in front of an insane supe. Even when Homelander threatens him to his face, Stillwell looks like his heartbeat has never gone over 60 BPM. In truth, this is one of the funniest things about him, but The Boys comics also have a longer payoff for his cold-blooded business mind, revealing that years later he’s simply lost his mind in the jungle, talking to anyone who will listen about pineapples, speaking about them in grand executive terms.