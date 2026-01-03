Stranger Things’ Lowest-Rated Episode Ever Defended by Creators After Review Bombing

It was a pretty incredible 9-year run that culminated in a final season that can only be summed up as both emotionally confusing and heart-wrenching. The ending of Stranger Things left us with more questions than answers, and it’s never a good moment when the creators of a show have to make their choices make sense in post-airing interviews (that’s what the actual episodes are for, right?). But for all its faults, it was a visually stunning finale to an incredibly emotional story that everyone could find something in to relate to.

Though one thing that was made clear by certain members of the general Stranger Things audience is that they weren’t above review bombing an episode where a core character takes a risk and makes their sexuality known, choosing to be brave and vulnerable in the face of their greatest fear. “The Bridge,” which is officially the series’ lowest-rated episode, dedicates a decent amount of time to Will Byers realizing that to face Vecna head-on, he needs to face himself and his fears of what will happen when he finally comes out. This leads him to speak his truth, not only to his family, but to the entire gathered group. The choice of how Will came out was a clunky one, which absolutely could have been handled better and with more depth and nuance, but it seems that wasn’t what “fans” took issue with.

A Review Bomb Attack Is The Lamest Way To Get A Point Across (Especially A Hateful One)

Speaking with Variety about the apparent coordinated attack to review bomb the episode, Ross Duffer said, “The coming out scene is something we’ve been building to for nine years now. It was a really important scene for us, and a really important scene for Noah — not just from a thematic point of view, but also a narrative point of view. This show has always been about our characters overcoming evil, and in order to overcome this evil, Vecna, in so many ways, represents all the dark thoughts and the evil of society. And for our characters to overcome that, it really becomes about embracing themselves, and then also embracing one another and coming together.”

Matt Duffer agreed, adding, “Right. It was the final step in Will’s journey. And Will is, in so many ways, the key to defeating Vecna. Volume 1 is really about self-acceptance, right? I mean, that’s sort of step one. And then step two as Will is talking to Robin—it’s something that he wants to do. He’s trying to figure out how to come out, and he knows that he needs to do that, and that that’s the final step for him. And he finds the courage to be able to do it. And it’s really the ultimate f*ck you to Vecna. That was the intention.”

Both brothers were completely taken aback by the campaign to smear the episode. When asked if they expected such blatant homophobia in response, Matt Duffer said, “No. I mean, no is the honest truth. Because it is, as Ross said, something we’ve been building for a really long time. I always say, Ross and I are many things, but subtle is not one of those things!” Was the episode, and this scene in particular, perfect? No. There were myriad ways in which it could have been done better—as with any show. But it was an incredibly important step in Will’s journey, and one that surely helped fans who have faced a similar shame cycle come to terms with their own experiences.

