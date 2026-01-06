Stranger Things Makes Netflix History With Series Finale Ratings (And Joins an Exclusive Club)

Stranger Things finally delivered its final chapter, and while there are certainly debates about various aspects of it, what isn’t up for debate is the show’s impact on pop culture and viewership for Netflix. Season 5 and the finale not only started a multitude of discussions among fans, but they also brought in big box office for theaters and even crashed Netflix twice. Along the way, it’s passed a number of milestones, but now it has made Netflix history and joined an impressively exclusive club.

Stranger Things has always been one of Netflix’s most popular shows, and now it has made history with season 5. Stranger Things season 5 has now entered Netflix’s all-time Top 10 in the no. 9 spot with 105,700,000 views. At this rate, it is probably going to move up a bit on the list, as it’s not far behind Bridgerton Season 3 at no. 8 and not too far from The Queen’s Gambit at no. 7.

That’s not the only big reveal from the latest Netflix chart, as Stranger Things has also joined the exclusive club of being watched for over 1 billion hours. Stranger Things season 1 has passed the threshold, as has Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Stranger Things Season 4, and Wednesday season 1. That club also includes Squid Game seasons 1 and 2, and Squid Game season 1 actually holds the most hours viewed with over 2 billion.

What’s Next For The Stranger Things Franchise?

With viewership like that, there’s no way that Netflix just lets the franchise fade away, and the good news is that there are multiple projects on the horizon, and the one that’s on the immediate horizon is Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. The animated series will take place between seasons 2 and 3, and will pick up after Eleven shuts off access to the Upside Down. That created some interesting challenges as far as how to integrate danger and threats, but the team seems to have cracked the code on the premise.

The other major spinoff in development has to do with the tease in the series finale, which is the rock from The Abyss that Henry Creel discovered. That rock is what corrupted him initially, and the new series will explore that rock and The Abyss, but it won’t really link back to the Mind Flayer.

The Duffer Brothers have explained that the series will have its own story and mythology, and will have a new cast as well, so don’t expect to see many direct links to the main story from Stranger Things. I wouldnt’ be surprised if we see at least one link to the Mind Flayer, but it doesn’t seem as if there will be many of those throughout the series.

Stranger Things season 5 is streaming on Netflix.

