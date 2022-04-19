Millie Bobby Brown Raps Stranger Things Recap





The Tonight Show is remembering the time Millie Bobby Brown rapped a Stranger Things recap ahead of Stranger Things 4. The younger actress is no stranger to appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s late night show. She decided to break down the series in one of the show’s trademark musical challenges. A bunch of people out there probably need a refresher on what happened in the first three seasons before leaping into Stranger Things 4. It’s been a long time since the Battle of Starcourt took place. And even before that, there were a bunch of developments that will probably factor in for the penultimate season. Still, it’s been such an interesting journey for the Netflix original. The anticipation will continue to build until the big reveal next month. Check out the video for yourself down below.

The Duffers wrote the fans an emotional letter before Season 4’s massive trailer was revealed to the world. After this season, there is only one more adventure for the Hawkins kids to embark on. Rest assured, this was a part of the creators’ plans.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons,” the Duffers explained. “It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last.”

“There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes,” they continued. “But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross.”

Here’s how Netflix describes the upcoming season of Stranger Things, “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Stranger Things Season 4 is ready to shake Netflix to the core on May 27th.

