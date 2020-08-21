Stranger Things Star Says It Was Looking "Incredibly Likely" That Shooting Could Resume Next Month

.@MayaHawke says "it was looking incredibly likely" that #StrangerThings would resume filming in September. pic.twitter.com/IsrNZ2hwhN — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) August 21, 2020

Of the many projects that went on an indefinite hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, few were as highly anticipated as Season Four of Stranger Things, which had only been in production for a few weeks when it had to shut down, with star Maya Hawke recently noting that things were looking promising for a return to work in September, though it's possible that notion has been delayed. When speaking to the Associated Press, Hawke sounded quite apprehensive about revealing these details, though it's unclear if this was due to her potentially not wanting to reveal anything that was privileged information or if it's because she knew plans could change on an hourly basis and production might not start until much later in the year.

"It was looking incredibly likely, we'll see," the actress confirmed about resuming production in September. "We're taking it sort of day by day with all of this stuff and trying to wait for cases to go down to make sure we can go into it in a safe way. Netflix is being really responsible, and so is SAG, with their actors and their whole crews in trying to make sure their people are safe. We're just sort of taking it day by day and waiting for the right moment and everyone is dying to go back to work."

While fans, and the creators themselves, are clearly disappointed with the delays, some of the stars have teased that these last few months on hiatus will only result in a stronger final project, as the writing team is normally still writing the end of the season when production begins.

"It definitely gives them more time to write, and I think that that’s always good," star Joe Keery told The Hollywood Reporter. "I guess there’s the issue of the kids growing, but apart from that, I just think that we want to get the show out as soon as possible for people. That’s definitely true. But something that the (Duffer) brothers have always been extremely, extremely controlling over is just the quality control of the show. So, if this just gives them more time to realize what their vision is, then yeah, I think it could be a good thing."

When it came to describing Season Four, Keery added, "It’s crazy! It’s crazy! Hmm, what to say… It’ll be worth the wait, hopefully."

Stay tuned for details on the new season of Stranger Things.

What do you think of the actress' remarks? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.