Stranger Things Star Promises Season 4 Will Be Worth the Wait

Filming on the fourth season of Stranger Things was only in the opening weeks as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic shut down sets around the world. To many cast members, and even crew, this delay in production will be a good thing overall, especially since another episode was added to the count of the new season. Speaking in a new interview though, co-star Joe Keery didn't think it would play as much of a part in making things better, not for any malicious reason, but because he believes the creators of the series were already working on making sure it had a great season anyway

"It definitely gives them more time to write, and I think that that’s always good," Keery told THR. "I guess there’s the issue of the kids growing, but apart from that, I just think that we want to get the show out as soon as possible for people. That’s definitely true. But something that the (Duffer) brothers have always been extremely, extremely controlling over is just the quality control of the show. So, if this just gives them more time to realize what their vision is, then yeah, I think it could be a good thing."

When asked if he had any "hyperbolic statements" to make regarding the fourth season, he replied with a laugh and added: "'It’s crazy! It’s crazy!' Hmm, what to say… It’ll be worth the wait, hopefully."

On the flip side of Keery's comments are his co-star Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy, who shared her perspective with The Hollywood Reporter last week saying:

"Normally, we get the first few scripts, and then they have to keep writing due to the schedule of it, and it takes a while to craft a script. So, normally, there’s a kind of 'writing as we’re going,' but it seems they’ve had enough time. I think it’s maybe been a blessing for the writers, in some way, because they had the time to just sit down, think, and create. So, yeah, it appears to be that they’ve got it all down."

Other cast members confirmed to return for the new season with Keery and Dyer are Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Priah Ferguson, and Cara Buono.

It's unclear when production will resume on the hit Netflix series, perhaps meaning it won't return to streaming service until sometime on 2021.

