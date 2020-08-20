Stranger Things "Drive-Into" Experience Transforms Los Angeles Into Hawkins

(Photo: Netflix)

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted Stranger Things fans in a number of ways, as not only did it cause production on the upcoming Season Four to be halted indefinitely, but it also saw various horror events around the country being cancelled, with events like Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights having previously honored the Netflix series with mazes embracing the spirit of its mythology. Luckily, this fall will still see some exciting activity emerge, with Stranger Things getting an all-new "Drive-Into" immersive experience in downtown Los Angeles, allowing guests to be fully transported to Hawkins, Indiana from the safety of their own cars. Stranger Things: The "Drive-Into" Experience launches in October.

Per press release, "This groundbreaking live experience takes fans of the global hit series inside some of its most iconic scenes, all from the safety of their own cars. Stranger Things: The 'Drive-Into' Experience is an entirely new approach to interactive theater that reimagines live entertainment. The beloved Netflix original series, created by The Duffer Brothers, will be transformed into an immersive theatrical production, complete with mind-bending sets, actors in costume, and otherworldly special effects. Upon entry, guests will drive their vehicles (in groups of 24 cars) through the multi-level experience, stopping for extended periods of time for scenes to play out around them. They will then be guided to drive to the next scene, where they park again for another 'chapter' in the story."

Here's what fans can expect from the new experience:

An epic 60+ minute tour through Starcourt Mall, Russian labs, and the Upside Down.

Encounters with their favorite Stranger Things characters surrounding their convoy.

Mind-blowing sensory surprises that blur the line between reality and fantasy.

Plenty of throwback nostalgia that brings the sights and sounds of 1980s Hawkins, Indiana into 2020.

“Stranger Things has always been larger than life and we wanted to flip the world upside down for our fans,” Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences at Netflix, shared in a statement. “So buckle up like Billy is driving, keep your eyes on the neon lights, and steer clear of the shadows because there’s no telling who or what you might come across in Downtown Los Angeles this October. Whatever you do, don’t get out of your car!”

Stranger Things: The "Drive-Into" Experience launches in October. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, August 26th at www.strangerthingsdriveinto. com and cost $59 per car, with a number of packages available for fans.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.