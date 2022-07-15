Stranger Things Season 5 Star Noah Schapp Says Will's Storyline Will Be a Big Focus

Will Byers continues to be one of the most pivotal characters in all of Stranger Things. The last two seasons have seen Will take a bit of a backseat to other characters, but his personal story was given a lot of time in the last couple episodes of Season 4, and the closing minutes confirmed that he still has a deep connection to the Upside Down. Between his feelings towards Mike and his connection to Vecna, Will is going to have a lot to do in the fifth and final season.

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will on the show, spoke to Variety about Stranger Things 4 after the dust had settled on the season. When asked about what could be in store for Stranger Things 5, the actor revealed that he doesn't know many details, but that creators Matt and Ross Duffer have confirmed to him that Will is set to be a focal point of the final installment.

"The Duffers are saying for next season that they're going to focus more on Will and build that storyline. I think that's super exciting," Schnapp explained.

"I called them a few weeks ago and I was like, 'What's your plan with Will? Like, with his sexuality, but also with the Upside Down and all of that?' They have a lot to get to. They're still working it out, but they have their end goal." he continued. "There's so many different things they have to address. Obviously, we hope for a coming out scene, and I also want to see them address this connection to the Mind Flayer and how that fits into the world. And I've always been wondering, why was Will the first victim and the first one captured? I just want to see it all tie in and all work out. So I'm excited to see what happens."

All of the major characters in Stranger Things have individual storylines that need to be wrapped up, but Will seems to have the most still left open-ended. His disappearance into the Upside Down back in Season 1 still comes with plenty of unanswered questions.

