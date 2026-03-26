Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Trailer Shows Off New Monsters (And a Lost Character From the Series)

Even though it’s only been a few months since “Conformity Gate” took Stranger Things fans by storm and had the fandom convinced a surprise and secret episode was around the corner, Netflix’s flagship series has well and truly concluded. That is, until right now. Next month will see the streaming service further expand its Stranger Things franchise, delivering something that any iconic ’80s brand should have had for years now: an animated TV show spinoff. Enter, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, the new series in the franchise

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After much teasing and a first look at the action figures that will be released alongside the show (another staple of any ’80s franchise worth its salt), Netflix has finally released a full trailer for Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. Though the new footage from the show delivers on something that fans originally really loved about the early seasons, the young characters getting involved in adventures akin to Steven Spielberg’s Amblin movies, it does present a potential plot problem, though, as it introduces new characters and even monsters from the Upside Down that are never mentioned at all in the flagship Stranger Things series.

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Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Expands the Franchise, And Might Mess It All Up

Set between the events of Seasons 2 and 3 of Stranger Things, the new series presents an all-new mystery for its characters, bringing back fan-favorites like Mike, Eleven, Dustin, Lucas, Will, Max, and Steve. This is one of the main distinctions that will already have Stranger Things fans raising their eyebrows, as the cast for Tales From ’85 does not feature any of the original Stranger Things stars reprising their roles. Instead, all-new actors will be voicing each of the characters, though the trailer makes it clear that they all sound…pretty close to what fans may be expecting.

The biggest distinction that Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is that the series will bring in a slew of new monsters from the Upside Down, ones that are not present or mentioned at any other point in the Stranger Things franchise. Among them are beasts like “The Vine Dog,” a giant Demogorgon-like beast that’s even bigger than that monster; and “The Gourd Horde,” a creature described as “a possessed pumpkin.”

In addition to these monsters, the new series will introduce an all-new character, with Odessa A’zion set to voice Nikki Baxter. From the big picture perspective, it makes sense that a new character would be released as a proxy for the audience into the story, and that new monsters would be created for the sake of selling toys. That said, at no point in Seasons 3 and beyond of Stranger Things was a character named Nikki that befriended the main cast, nor any monstrous possessed pumpkins, ever mentioned. This presents Stranger Things with the potential for a major plot hole, or could present a problem as fans may realize they don’t care about a story that has a nebulous connection to canon.

So far, Stranger Things has done well in how its “expanded universe” has connected to the main show itself, with the theatrical play The First Shadow and the various novels, all set in the past. Details of these stories have gone on to be mentioned in the show as well, which makes the upcoming animated series stick out like a sore thumb. In the end, we’ll find out how the show fits in and how it explains why none of these events are ever mentioned again soon, as the series will premiere on April 23, 2026.