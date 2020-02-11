Stranger Things Writers Release Image That Has Fans Freaking Out

Production on the new season of Stranger Things is scheduled to begin in a few weeks, and fans are salivating for any and all information about the fourth season that they can get. That in mind, the official Writers’ Room account for Stranger Things tweeted a pretty innocuous photo from the show earlier today, a screenshot from an early episode of season three of the series featuring Lucas, Will, Mike, and Eleven. This photo has caused quite an uproar in the very online fandom who are taking it to mean something deeper.

Tweets of that nature are quite common for the Stranger Things Writers’ Room accont, who often tweet screenshots or just character names from the series to widespread panic from some corners of the series’ fans. They even recently changed their location on Twitter, previously a collection of emojis, to nothing at all, opening up a whole other can of worms based on “what it all means.” We’ve collected some of the best and most outlandish to what seems like a harmless tweet below; but tell us in the comments what you think the tweet means because it was followed up with a tweet that simply read “oh hey what’s up?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stay tuned for new details on Season Four of Stranger Things.

but what

us too

probably nothing?

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN — liv is ready for stranger things s4 (@stansurine) February 11, 2020

Well you can’t dispute that

Proof of Byler- Mike n Will holdin’ hands! — Lakshya Saxena (@lakshya_0507) February 11, 2020

Polyamory starts young in Hawkins

mike has two hands one for will and one for el — sydney is not okay with this | reddie au📌 (@Spidey_Sydney3) February 11, 2020

they do mind actually

uh… u mind explaining? — 𝐥𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐚 ♡ (@xlovefinn) February 11, 2020

yeah that’s exactly it

what is the meaning other then how adorable they all are — sydney is not okay with this | reddie au📌 (@Spidey_Sydney3) February 11, 2020

they ignored it for the record

ignore if they all die — nelly (@gotgv1) February 11, 2020

again with the teasing

Im tired of this account teasing me with these cryptic tweets about season 4.. https://t.co/nBSZXWtJ0S pic.twitter.com/HYOfB1nnBW — CJ destroyer of Worlds and Doritos.. (@mrcjprice193) February 11, 2020

why are you the way you are