Stranger Things Writers Release Image That Has Fans Freaking Out

Production on the new season of Stranger Things is scheduled to begin in a few weeks, and fans are salivating for any and all information about the fourth season that they can get. That in mind, the official Writers’ Room account for Stranger Things tweeted a pretty innocuous photo from the show earlier today, a screenshot from an early episode of season three of the series featuring Lucas, Will, Mike, and Eleven. This photo has caused quite an uproar in the very online fandom who are taking it to mean something deeper.
Tweets of that nature are quite common for the Stranger Things Writers’ Room accont, who often tweet screenshots or just character names from the series to widespread panic from some corners of the series’ fans. They even recently changed their location on Twitter, previously a collection of emojis, to nothing at all, opening up a whole other can of worms based on “what it all means.” We’ve collected some of the best and most outlandish to what seems like a harmless tweet below; but tell us in the comments what you think the tweet means because it was followed up with a tweet that simply read “oh hey what’s up?”
Videos by ComicBook.com
Stay tuned for new details on Season Four of Stranger Things.
but what
February 11, 2020
us too
me right now pic.twitter.com/v95DVHPCzB— 🍒Lagii|🌺 (@1Byler) February 11, 2020
probably nothing?
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN— liv is ready for stranger things s4 (@stansurine) February 11, 2020
Well you can’t dispute that
Proof of Byler- Mike n Will holdin’ hands!— Lakshya Saxena (@lakshya_0507) February 11, 2020
Polyamory starts young in Hawkins
mike has two hands one for will and one for el— sydney is not okay with this | reddie au📌 (@Spidey_Sydney3) February 11, 2020
they do mind actually
uh… u mind explaining?— 𝐥𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐚 ♡ (@xlovefinn) February 11, 2020
yeah that’s exactly it
what is the meaning other then how adorable they all are— sydney is not okay with this | reddie au📌 (@Spidey_Sydney3) February 11, 2020
they ignored it for the record
ignore if they all die— nelly (@gotgv1) February 11, 2020
again with the teasing
Im tired of this account teasing me with these cryptic tweets about season 4.. https://t.co/nBSZXWtJ0S pic.twitter.com/HYOfB1nnBW— CJ destroyer of Worlds and Doritos.. (@mrcjprice193) February 11, 2020
why are you the way you are
why are the replies under every tweet annoying af. i hope they don’t think this is their main fanbase. https://t.co/xFt1T53GAh— . (@shelly90927) February 11, 2020