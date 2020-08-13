Stranger Things Writers Troll Fans About Season 4 With New Twitter Feature

✖

Whenever social media platforms announce new features, users are quick to test them out, which includes the writers of Stranger Things taking to Twitter to test out one of the newest features of the service. When posting a message, users can now select who can reply to it, ranging from allowing anyone to reply to it to preventing anyone from replying. The Stranger Things writer managed to troll their followers by claiming that they'd reveal all of Season Four's secrets if they got even a single reply, only to limit the tweet to prevent anyone from replying. Of course, we wouldn't really expect the account to reveal important information about the new season so easily, but we can only imagine how many frustrated users attempted to reply without realizing replies had been limited.

"One reply and we’ll spill all the season 4 secrets," the account shared.

Given how excited audiences are for the new season, whose production was delayed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, surely some fans had hoped to learn even the smallest of hints about the upcoming adventures, only to be sorely disappointed.

This most recent tease might not have brought any actual reveals, but the account did possibly tease some exciting news about the new season earlier this year. The account shared a photo of the "complete season," which was a stack of Season Four scripts, with some fans noticing that the stack looked like it contained nine scripts. With Seasons One and Three consisting of eight episodes, the new season potentially consisting of nine episodes was an unexpected discovery.

Star Natalia Dyer also recently noted that the delays due to the pandemic could be good for the series, as well as potentially confirming the episode count.

"Normally, we get the first few scripts, and then they have to keep writing due to the schedule of it," Dyer shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "And it takes a while to craft a script. So, normally, there’s a kind of 'writing as we’re going,' but it seems they’ve had enough time. I think it’s maybe been a blessing for the writers, in some way, because they had the time to just sit down, think, and create. So, yeah, it appears to be that they’ve got it all down."

When addressing the possibility that the Stranger Things writers posted a stack of nine scripts on social media earlier this year, Dyer replied, "It appears to be."

Stay tuned for details on Season Four of Stranger Things.

