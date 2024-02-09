Stupid Pet Tricks: Watch Herbie the Camel Do the Limbo in Series Premiere (Exclusive)

Late-night host David Letterman was a hit with audiences for his absurd sense of humor, as evidenced by his regularly occurring "Stupid Pet Tricks" segments, in which pet owners could show off relatively innocuous abilities that their animal companions had picked up. In a new reimagining of that segment, TBS is premiering the Stupid Pet Tricks TV show this Sunday, which is hosted by comedian Sarah Silverman. In the series premiere, fans can see a camel named Herbie that has learned how to "limbo," a clip of which you can check out above. Stupid Pet Tricks premieres on TBS, Discovery, truTV, and Animal Planet on Sunday, February 11th at 5 p.m. ET.

A reimagining of the iconic David Letterman segment, the half-hour variety show retains all the original charm, silly fun, and appreciation for the bond between humans and their animal friends. Infused with Silverman's unique comedic spin, each episode features a parade of pets performing ridiculous and extraordinary tricks. Stars including Jon Hamm, Will Ferrell, Judd Apatow, Howie Mandel, Jack McBrayer, Charlotte McKinney, Reggie Watts, Jeff Ross, and even Letterman himself get in on the fun with their own pets, comedic bits, and games.

In the series premiere, audiences will learn that Jennifer Portillo-Laguskar came to own Herbie when her husband suggested the idea, though when he was deployed shortly after, Jennifer ended up raising the baby camel. After witnessing how closely bonded with humans Herbie grew, she was able to uncover his unique ability to "limbo," with Herbie also coming to humans when called, much like a cat or dog.

Letterman and his Worldwide Pants company produce the series, and when the series was announced, Silverman joked in a statement, "The rule in show business is, 'Never work with animals or children,' but I choose to work with David Letterman anyway."

"Continuing our strategic commitment to a bold unscripted slate that Corie Henson and her team have implemented and building off the incredible successes of Go-Big Show and Wipeout, we knew we had to elevate our roster by looking at the greats of television history and learning from their innovation," Brett Weitz, General Manager of TBS, TNT, and truTV added. "David Letterman is an entertainment legend who changed the face of broadcast history with three simple words: 'stupid pet tricks.' Not just anyone could carry on that legacy, except the wickedly brilliant Sarah Silverman. I have no doubt that her brand of comedy will bring heart and raw humor in a way that will capture the original heritage of Stupid Pet Tricks and provide hilarious moments for a new generation yearning to seek truth and laugh till they cry."

Following the series premiere, new episodes of Stupid Pet Tricks will air on Mondays on TBS, starting on February 12th.

