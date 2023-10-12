The Daily Show Brings Back Sarah Silverman and Leslie Jones While Search for Permanent Host Continues

We might have to wait a little while to find out who is the next permanent host of The Daily Show, but it looks like the series is bringing back two fan-favorites in the meantime. According to a new report from Variety, both Sarah Silverman and Leslie Jones have signed on to guest host upcoming episodes of The Daily Show. Comedy Central reportedly wants to begin taping new episodes of The Daily Show beginning on Monday, October 16th, now that late night shows have been able to return following the writers' strike. Contributor Michael Kosta will reportedly host this first week of shows, followed by week-long stints for Desus Nice, Charlamagne tha God, Silverman, Jones, the show's existing team of contributors, and Michelle Wolf.

As has been previously reported, Comedy Central hopes to find a permanent host for The Daily Show by the start of the new year. Hasan Minhaj and Kal Penn have both been reported to be frontrunners, although Minhaj's prospects have been called into question after a recent article from The New Yorker alleged that Minhaj had embellished many of the seemingly-autobiographical stories in his stand-up comedy routine. Executives are reportedly looking at audience research tied to recent guest hosts to help make their decision.

Why Did Trevor Noah Leave The Daily Show?

Trevor Noah announced his plans to depart The Daily Show in late 2022, with his final episode airing on December 8th of that year. As he told audiences upon the announcement, he felt it was "time" to step away from the show, which had previously been hosted by Jon Stewart and Craig Kilborn.

"It's been absolutely amazing. It's something that I never expected," Noah said at the time. "And I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything we've gone through, Trump presidency, the pandemic, the journey, more pandemic. And I realized that after the seven years, my time is up, but in the most beautiful way. I've loved hosting this show, it's been one of my greatest challenges, it's been one of my greatest joy. I love trying to figure out how to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly sh-tty on the worst days. We've laughed together, we've cried together, but after seven years I feel like it's time."

Who Has Hosted The Daily Show After Trevor Noah?

Following Noah's exit, The Daily Show has been hosted by a number of fill-in hosts. In addition to Penn and Minhaj, these names have included Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, and Al Franken, as well as current correspondents Roy Wood, Desi Lydic, Dulce Sloan, and Michael Kosta. The show has not aired new episodes in recent months, amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

