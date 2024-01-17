Succession Star Wants a Spinoff About Fan-Favorite Character

The 75th Annual Emmy Awards took place earlier this week, and it was a big night for Succession. The show's fourth and final season took home some major awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama (Kieran Culkin), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama (Sarah Snook), and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama (Matthew Macfadyen). J. Smith-Cameron, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Drama for her role as Gerri Kellman, spoke to Variety on the Emmys red carpet and revealed she wants to make a spinoff about her character.

"Well, when we left the story, Tom is named CEO, and then he says, 'We need Gerri. She's not afraid of the dark.' I love that line. And I think that sets her in a perfect place to get them all out of trouble again," Smith-Cameron explained with a laugh. You can watch the interview in the tweet below:

Why Did Succession End With Season 4?

In an interview last year, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong explained the choice to end the series with Season 4.

"We could have said it as soon as I sort of decided, almost when we were writing it, which I think would be weird and perverse," Armstrong explained. "We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it's the final season. But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don't hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn't like the feeling of, 'Oh, that's it. guys. That was the end.'"

He continued, "I wouldn't like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end. And, also, there's a bunch of prosaic things, like it might be weird for me and the cast as we do interviews. It's pretty definitively the end, so then it just might be uncomfortable having to sort of dissemble like a politician for ages about it. Hopefully, the show is against bullshit, and I wouldn't like to be bullshitting anyone when I was talking about it."

