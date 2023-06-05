Succession Star Brian Cox Hasn't Watched the Series Finale

One of the most acclaimed shows on television ended its run last weekend, with HBO's Succession coming to a close after four seasons. The final season of the series earned rave reviews and broke its own viewership records on several occasions, going out on the highest note possible. While it seemed like everyone watched the Succession finale last weekend, longtime series star Brian Cox wasn't one of those tuning in. He has yet to view the final episode of Succession.

Cox's character, patriarch and business giant Logan Roy, died in the third episode of Succession's final season. His death arriving that early in the season certainly shocked fans, and it set the stage for the events of the rest of the season, showing how his children would operate in the wake of his passing. While speaking to the BBC, Cox revealed that he has been "disinclined" to check out the series since Logan was killed off.

"I never liked watching myself, for a start. Because of what happened to Logan, I've been disinclined to watch," Cox explained.

"I knew how it was going to end, because I knew that Logan would have already set it up. So I gather, in the end, Logan's ultimately won through — even though he's in his grave," he joked. "It's a strange situation. I don't cling onto things. When it's over, it's over, and I go on."

Succession wrapped its run nearly two months after Logan Roy died in the "Connor's Wedding" episode. Cox waited until the show was over to pen a thoughtful farewell to the series.

"We have now come to the end," Cox wrote in a post on Instagram last week. "And what has been, in my career, certainly the greatest work experience ever. The harmony between crew and cast was truly amazing. It was on it's way to become a great series but the love and commitment from crew to cast and writers, made it memorable. I would like to thank all of us in the making and creating of this show from the very bottom of my heart."

