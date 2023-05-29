Succession Series Finale: Who Takes Over Waystar-Royco?

Throughout the fourth and final season of Succession, all roads have been leading to the intersection of Waystar-Royco and Lukas Matsson's GoJo. The Roy family has spent the season warring over the proposed sale, with some trying to push the through and others trying to bring it crumbling down. Of course, in the long-awaited series finale, "With Open Eyes," the entire situation came to an important board vote, leaving all of the Roy business fates hanging in the balance.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for the series finale of Succession! Continue reading at your own risk...

Against all odds, Tom Wambsgans ended Succession as the CEO of Waystar-Royco. Lukas Matsson took control of the company after the merger and chose to put Tom in charge, essentially needing a face to accomplish the things he wants accomplished.

Shiv began the Succession finale on the opposite side of the aisle has her brothers, Kendall and Roman. She's spent much of the season working with Matsson, potentially staking her claim after the GoJo takeover. Matsson clearly had other plans, as it's revealed that he was talking to other people for the CEO position, including Tom. Once she heard the news, Shiv joined forces with her brothers, preparing a united front for the board meeting to hopefully block the deal and stop Matsson, putting Kendall in charge of the company going forward.

At the vote, however, that unity crumbled. Shiv didn't think Kendall could do it, and her offering up some doubt was enough to throw him off the deep end. Kendall freaked out, proving to both his siblings that he wasn't fit to lead the company, ending the only play he had to take control of Waystar-Royco. By a vote of 7-6, the Waystar-Royco board approved the sale to GoJo.

All three of the Roy siblings got a big payday for selling to GoJo, so it's difficult to say that they lost. Kendall, though, wanted nothing more than to be the CEO, taking the place of his late father. His desire to be like his dad showed exactly why he wasn't cut out for it.

