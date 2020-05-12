Superman & Lois Casts Wole Parks in Villainous Role

✖

The cast of The CW's upcoming Superman & Lois has just gotten a bit larger and this time, it's an announcement that teases real problems for Tyler Hoechlin's Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch's Lois Lane. Wolé Parks has been cast as a character known only as The Stranger for the upcoming series, according to Deadline, a mysterious visitor hellbent on proving to the world that it no longer needs Superman. Parks is best known for his roles on Devious Maids and Next Caller and has also appeared on The CW's All American in a recurring role.

Other than the character's antagonistic description there's not much to go on regarding what to expect form Parks' "The Stranger", though it's unlikely that the character is connected to the Phantom Stranger from comics -- that character is a hero rather than a villain and battles mysterious and occult forces, most recently appearing in DC Universe's now-cancelled Swamp Thing.

Written by Todd Helbing, and based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois revolves around the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist, played by Hoechlin and Tulloch, as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

The series also stars Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Superman and Lois' sons, as well as Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang and Erik Valdez as Lana's husband, Kyle Cushing.

"When Todd Helbing, who's our showrunner, was telling me about the story for the pilot script for Superman & Lois, I got chills," Tulloch said in a previous interview. "It's so good, and it's so something we haven't seen before with them, so I think it's going to be great."

"I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to tell this story, that for now shall remain a secret. But I’ve been blessed with nothing less than the most wonderful people to do it alongside of," Hoechlin said, praising his co-star Tulloch when the series was first announced. "All the people behind the scenes care so much about these characters and their lives and the parts to which we’ll be speaking about, it gives me great comfort to know that they’ll steer us in the right direction. Thank you to everyone that said “yes” to this project (Warner Brothers, DC, CW). We won’t let you down. It’s going to be a grand adventure. Can’t wait to get to work!"

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.