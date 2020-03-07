Superman & Lois Actress Reveals First Look at Pilot Script

Production on the Superman and Lois pilot is scheduled to begin later this month as The CW works to further expand its own corner of the DC Universe. Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch will reprise their roles for the spin-off series and they’re getting ready for cameras to start rolling on the pilot as Tulloch has revealed the cover photo for the script! The pilot episode of the series is written by Todd Helbing of The Flash from a story by Helbing and Greg Berlanti, with Lee Toland Krieger set to direct. Krieger’s previous TV credits include Deadly Class, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Riverdale.

“Godspeed!” Lex Luthor actor Jon Cryer tweeted in response to the cover page. “You guys will crush it.”

“Thank you Mr Luthor for the kind words,” Tulloch replied. “Maybe next time I will spare your noggin. Probably not though.”

Hoechlin and Tulloch will be joined in the series by Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin who will take on the roles of Jonathan and Jordan Kent, a pair of brothers — presumably twins — who are the children of Superman and Lois Lane. Elsass, who will next appear in Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere opposite Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, is set to star as Jonathan, last seen as a baby during the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. Garlin, who was nominated for an Annie Award for voicing Linus in The Peanuts Movie, will play Jordan.

Given the way the character descriptions are laid out, it seems likely that the super-sons will have a similar dynamic to the Super-Sons from the comics — the children of Superman and Batman. Here’s how Deadline, who announced the casting, describe the two characters:

Elsass’ Jonathan is clean-cut, modest and kind-hearted, with an aw-shucks attitude that somehow doesn’t seem dated. Garfin’s Jordan is wildly intelligent, but his mercurial temperament and social anxiety limits his interactions with people, and consequently, Jordan prefers to spend most of his free time alone, playing video games.

It was previously reported that the series will see Tulloch’s Lois Lane still working at The Daily Planet while Hoechlin’s Clark Kent is no longer with the paper having been fired due to “massive layoffs.” The series will see Jonathan and Jordan Kent learning about their father’s life as a hero while potentially inheriting his powers. The series could also see Clark’s mother Martha still living on the Kent farm in Smallville