Superman & Lois Showrunner Reveals Special Inspiration Behind Season Premiere

Superman & Lois' showrunner gave fans some insight into why they named the Season 3 premier "Closer." TV Insider's Damian Holbrook spoke to Todd Helbing about the upcoming grouping of episodes and how they form a storyline for both Superman & Lois. The Season 2 finale happened a month ago, inside the world of this show. After Earth got nearly cleaved together with Bizarro World, everyone is holding their loved ones a little closer. Here's how Helbing actually described what they were going for. He said, "Closer to the ones we love, closer to the things we want, and closer to becoming who we want to be." So, this is all about personal development. But, there's more richness in store for fans who can't get enough of the SuperFamily.

"It's a dense season this year," Helbing continued in the interview. "We came in with a pretty clearheaded view of what we wanted to do, and with 13 episodes, we've gotta get moving and kind of start setting the table." Co-showrunner Brent Fletcher added before pointing out, "everybody's got a big arc. …There's no character left behind this season."

What's Coming In This Season 3 of Superman & Lois?

Here's how the network is billing the big first episode: "SEASON PREMIERE DIRECTED BY TOM CAVANAGH – Season three of SUPERMAN & LOIS opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be, as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough. Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions."

"Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan. Tom Cavanagh directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing."

