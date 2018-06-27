‘Supernatural’ Day Declared by Austin, Texas Mayor

Steve Adler, the mayor of Austin, Texas this week declared June 23 “Supernatural day,” in recognition of the long-running CW series and its stars, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, both of whom reside in Texas.

Padalecki shared an image of the proclamation in a tweet, which you can see below. Thanking the fans, the star said that he was “humbled,” “awed,” “speechless,” and “grateful.”

Ackles posted a picture of the proclamation on Instagram with the caption “I can’t believe the life I get to live. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to give breath and a soul (most of the time) to my dear friend Sam Winchester.”

The series, which will begin its fourteenth season later this year, has become a cultural phenomenon, and one of the longest-running primetime series on TV.

For those who might have some trouble with the calligraphy, here’s what the procalmation says:

Be it known that

Whereas for 13 seasons, Jared Padaleckie and Jensen Ackles have been to Hell and back on The CW Network series Supernatural, but they always come home to Austin; and

Whereas,

The CW has just renewed Supernatural for a 14th season of the incredible adventures of San and Dean Winchester; and

Whereas,

Supernatural fans from all over the world are gathering in Austin, bringing the best fans in the world to the greatest city in the world;

Now, therefore,

I, Steve Adler, Mayor of the City of Austin, Texas, do hereby proclaim June 23, 2018 as Supernatural Day in Austin.

Ackles and Padalecki are from Austin, and Ackles remains active in his community when he is not filming or traveling for comic, pop culture, and Supernatural conventions by operating a local brewery known as the Family Business.

Ackles and Padalecki were in Austin for the Paws for AKF charity event to benefit The PACK Fund and Austin Pets Alive! dog rescues. The actors’ wives and other Supernatural notables also turned out for the event, which was organized by Sanda Echivarria and Tonia Schneider, fans of the series who lobbied Adler to make it happen.

Supernatural will return to The CW in the fall, debuting in late October and enjoying a shorter-than-usual 20-episode season in 2018-2019.