The CW Renews ‘Supernatural’ for Season 14

13 seasons in and the Winchester boys are still going strong!

Earlier today, The CW announced that 10 original series were being renewed for new seasons in the fall. To no one’s surprise, the network’s longest-running series, Supernatural, was among the list of renewals.

The fan-favorite genre-bender is heading for an unprecedented 14th season later this year.

Along with Supernatural, most of the rest of The CW’s lineup got a new season order as well. The shows in the all-star Arrowverse lineup (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow) each got another season added to their resumes, as did Friday night standouts Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The final returning series to get another season tacked on was Riverdale, the Archie Comics-inspired teen thriller that received a huge ratings boost this season, thanks to a strong life on Netflix last summer.

Two of The CW’s freshman shows, Black Lightning and Dynasty, also received additional seasons. The former is no surprise, considering the strong one-two punch it created with The Flash on Tuesday nights. While Dynasty was moved to Fridays this season, the reboot series performed well enough in DVR ratings to warrant another installment.

“As The CW expands to a six-night, Sunday through Friday schedule next season, we are proud to have such a deep bench of great returning series for 2018-19,” said CW president Mark Pedowitz. “By picking these ten series up for next season, we have a terrific selection of programming to choose from when we set our fall schedule in May, with more still to come. And I’m especially happy that we’ll continue to work with the incredibly talented casts, producers, and writers who create the series our fans are so passionate about.”

There are still four current CW series whose fates have yet to be determined. Freshman series Valor and Life Sentence both performed poorly in the ratings, with the former failing to pick up a full season order. iZombie is still on the fence, as is The 100, whose new season doesn’t premiere until later this month. The CW will be making a decision on the fates of those four programs in May.

Are you excited to see Supernatural getting another installment? Where do you think the Winchesters will be taken in Season 14? What wacky animated series will Supernatural crossover with next? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

New episodes of Supernatural air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on The CW.