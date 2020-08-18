Supernatural Resumes Filming on Final Episodes

✖

Like every other production in the world, The CW's long running drama Supernatural had to press the pause button on filming back in March as the coronavirus pandemic continued its ferocious spread across the world. A new report from Deadline reveals that production has finally resumed on the series, which was in the midst of its swan song when the virus stopped filming. The thing that was frustrating for fans beforehand is that only seven episodes remained at the time the series stopped airing new episodes, but the good news is that only two episodes must be filmed before the show is complete.

Cameras started rolling today on the first of the final two episodes, happening right after The CW set an official premiere date for the first of the final seven. Supernatural's final arc will begin on Thursday, October 8th, with the series finale airing on Thursday, November 19th. The show will continue to occupy the 9 PM ET/PT timeslot fans are used to. An hour-long retrospective will premiere ahead of the show's last episode as well with Supernatural: The Long Way Home.

Supernatural will be among one of the few new shows airing on The CW in the fall when it returns however as the network previously plans to make their fall schedule full of pandemic-proof TV shows for viewers to watch. Earlier this year The CW nabbed the domestic broadcast rights for four already-completed series including the one season of DC Universe's Swamp Thing (which, thanks to a bit of a post-"Crisis on Infinite Earths" continuity, is tangentially connected to the Arrowverse), two seasons of CBS All Access' Tell Me a Story, two seasons of the British series Dead Pixels, and two seasons of the Canadian series Coroner.

Once Supernatural is done, Ackles will be moving on to The Boys season 3, while Padalecki will be starring in Walker, the Walker Texas Ranger reboot. Walker will be among the shows that The CW brings to the table in January of 2021, kicking off their new season of TV at the top of the year rather than in the fall due to the lag in production associated with the coronavirus.

This later than usual premiere time won't see truncated seasons from The CW's programming however, but will keep the shows on the air through the summer with May acting as the "mid-season" time. Seasons that begin on The CW in January of 2021 will conclude in July or August depending on length, and then return in the fall of 2021 for another new season. Set your DVRs accordingly.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.