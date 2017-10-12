‘Supernatural’ Drops Some Spooky New Stills From Season 13

Supernatural is set to return to The CW later this week, and fans are amped for the show’s 13th season. Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, a slew of new photos of the cast have now hit the web, and a few of them tease what is to come next season.

In the photo gallery above, fans can see stars like Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki striking a pose of EW’s special Halloween issue. The pair are joined by Misha Collins in several photos, and fans are clamoring over the reunion of Sam, Dean, and Castiel.

The magazine took its share of glamor shots, but EW also slipped in some exclusives stills from season thirteen. In one of the photos, fans can see Dean sitting at a table with Jody Mills standing behind him with a hand on his shoulder. The pair look very serious as they stare down an unknown character across from them, and EW says the still is from the episode that will lead into Supernatural‘s upcoming spin-off, Wayward Sisters.

A second photo from the season shows Dean and Sam wrapping up a case. The pair are shown standing over a hollowed out grave that has a raging fire set off within it. Jack can be seen with the pair, and the son of Lucifer looks like he has become rather comfortable with the Winchesters.

Fans did got get to see any stills of Castiel from season thirteen, but they should rest assured knowing the character will return. Supernatural‘s last season killed off Castiel in a flash of light, but the show’s executive producer has confirmed Castiel will return – eventually. Andrew Dabb told TV Line recently that he wants Sam and Dean to experience the angel’s passing for longer than usual this time around.

“That’s one of the reasons that Cas is deader than normal, because we want to play with that [grief],” Dabb told explained.

“With Dean, especially, everything he’s lost… He feels it hard. He’s put so much hope in building up Team Free Will 2.0 and building up this very cool group of people he’s working with. He’s opened himself up in a lot of different ways with Mary, with Crowley, with Cas, and he’s been punched in the heart about a million times in the last season. So you’re dealing with someone who’s a little bit more guarded, a little bit more jaded, a little bit more not necessarily asking, ‘What’s it all for?’ but certainly asking, ‘Did they do the right thing? Should they have made the sacrifices they made? Should they have asked other people to make the sacrifices they made?’ Those are all questions that are at the forefront of our guys’ minds.”

Supernatural returns to The CW on October 12th at 8 p.m. ET.