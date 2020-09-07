Supernatural Star Jensen Ackles Is Driving Away With a Major Prop From the Show

✖

Supernatural will soon wrap its 15-season run on the CW. Production resumed on the series after The CW halted filming due to the coronavirus pandemic and the network announced the series will return to air its final episodes in October, bringing the long-running show to its end. Star Jensen Ackles, who plays Dean Winchester on the series, will be driving off with an impressive keepsake once filming is done. He tells Digital Spy that he'll get to keep his character's iconic Impala, the family car that the Winchester boys use as their means of transportation, once his time playing Dean on the show is officially over.

"As far as taking something on the final day, I will definitely be taking something that I've had my eye on since day one of Supernatural," Ackles said. "But it's okay, I'm not stealing it. I got permission. I begged and begged and pleaded for years, but I finally got it this year. They're going to let me drive home the Impala."

Ackles commented in April about the delay in finishing the series, saying, "Essentially, we just pressed a giant pause button. We were one day into our second to last episode, and we were so close. I just keep chalking it up, we were 15 years in and it's the show that will never end."

According to the synopsis, "The epic journey of the Winchester brothers comes to a close as Supernatural enters its final season. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) and the angel Castiel (Misha Collins) have conquered monsters, demons, Heaven and Hell, and in the show’s 14th season, the Winchesters grappled with the Archangel Michael possessing Dean. In a valiant act, Sam and Dean’s surrogate son Jack (Alexander Calvert) destroyed his soul to redeem his adoptive father. But this proved to be a fatal error, leading to the accidental death of Mary Winchester. The 14th season also featured the return of John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for the show’s historic 300th episode.

"Now, heading into their 15th season, Sam and Dean find themselves facing a threat beyond anything they’ve ever grappled with... anything they’ve ever imagined: God himself."

Both Ackles and co-star Jared Padalecki have their first post-Supernatural gigs lined up. Ackles will join Amazon's The Boys as Soldier Boy. Padelecki will remain on The CW as the lead of the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot.

Supernatural returns to The CW on October 8th.