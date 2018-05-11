‘Supernatural’ Spinoff ‘Wayward Sisters’ Doesn’t Get Picked Up

In a surprising move, The CW has opted not to pick up the planned Supernatural spinoff Wayward Sisters.

The series, which would have featured a number of fan-favorite, recurring female supporting characters from the world of Supernatural, was featured in an episode earlier this season that was seen as a backdoor pilot for a series that was likely to happen since Supernatural, which will begin its fourteenth season in the fall, continues to be one of The CW’s biggest ratings draws.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It breaks my heart to say this, but CW has chosen to pass on Wayward Sisters,” executive producer Andrew Dabb tweeted. “We love these characters, and have spent almost two years trying to make this show a reality on the network…but there are some fights, sometimes, you can’t win. I want to thank everyone involved in this entire process, from our fantastic crew, to our amazing cast, and, most of all you. Your passion for this idea fueled us, and we wanted so much to make this happen for you. I’m so sorry we couldn’t.”

Dabb further promised that the charactes would live on — not a huge surprise considering the warm reception the “Wayward Sisters” episode of Supernatural received.

“Something that I certainly was looking forward to and am excited about, is telling a story from a woman’s point of view and from Donna’s point of view,” star Briana Buckmaster said during a visit to the set of Supernatural during production on the backdoor pilot. “I think what it’s going to add to Supernatural is. It’s going to give the fandom, which is in a large part female-based, an opportunity to feel like they’re telling the story and an opportunity to relate to these characters. I think it’s going to make them feel more involved and it’s going to get them more excited about the show, if that’s humanly possible.”

Staff writer Bobo Berens chimed in with some appreciation for the fans on Twitter:

Unlike many shows currently getting the ax in the run-up to network upfronts next week, it seems unlikely that there will be a chance of shopping Wayward Sisters around, since it is so strongly tied to an existing show already airing on The CW.

The CW’s upfronts take place next Thursday, so expect the press to be asking about this next week.

Another Supernatural spinoff, Supernatural: Bloodlines, was planned and then scrapped in 2014.