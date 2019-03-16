‘Supernatural’ Bringing Back Fan Favorite for Season Finale

It sounds like Supernatural will be closing out its latest season with the help of a familiar face.

In a recent interview with TV Line, executive producer Andrew Dabb teased that “a very significant fan favorite is going to come back” for the show’s Season 14 finale. Unfortunately, the report did not tease which character that could be.

Given the long history that Supernatural has had on The CW, there are certainly a large number of possibilities as to who that character could be. As the show looks forward to its fifteenth season, that acknowledgment of the show’s legacy both has and hasn’t played a role in things.

“I think you always want your show to grow, and I think a show can grow internally, by putting existing elements in different packaging, but it also grows externally in terms of introducing new characters, new problems, things that nobody saw coming.” Dabb told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “Our goal is to do both. Our goal is not to become a show that’s massively self-reflective, or rest on our laurels, or make episodes like, ‘Do you remember that one time?’ and things like that. I think Supernatural‘s always done a very good job of having a history, but not relying on a history that’s only a storytelling device. That’s certainly not something we want to move away from at this point.”

In recent years, the show has pushed the envelope in a slew of ways, from musical episodes to crossovers with Scooby-Doo.

“It is freeing, and we’ve certainly taken advantage of that.” Dabb told ComicBook.com. “We’ve done all sorts of crazy stuff, and Scooby-Doo crossovers and all sorts of stuff, and it is freeing, but it’s also stressful, because people are so invested in these characters the last thing you wanna do is something to Sam or Dean that’s gonna make people fall out of love with them. So these characters are beloved, and that’s not necessarily saying we don’t put them through the wringer and make them suffer because we do, but at the end of the day we love these characters, too. We want what’s best for these characters to the extent that we can give it, and so you never want to take that love the fans have, take that affection the fans have for granted. You wanna acknowledge it, you’re appreciative of it, but you understand where it comes from and you take a lot of big swings, but you try not to do things that challenge the characters at their core because that’s why people tune in week-to-week.”

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW. The Season 14 finale will air on April 25th.