Wayward Sisters to Return in ‘Supernatural’ Season 14

Even though it’s still a bit disappointing that The CW passed on the Wayward Sisters‘ Supernatural spin-off series, a silver lining has finally been found. The entire group has now been confirmed to return to the main Supernatural series at some point during its upcoming 14th season.

It’s unclear at what point the Wayward Sisters will all return, and they probably won’t come all at once, but Supernatural showrunner has confirmed that each of the characters are in the plans for this new season.

“All of the characters are going to make their return one way or the other,” Dabb said in an interview with EW. “We found a way to fold [them] organically into the plot line, and some of the hanging chads from the pilot last year ended up dovetailing nicely with some of the stuff Michael’s looking to do, and some of the stuff that’s going on in our world just generally. It all folds together pretty well, but they’ll definitely be in multiple episodes this season.”

So, not only are the characters going to be around for “multiple episodes” in the near future, but audiences will finally be getting some insight into the plot points that were being used to set up the Wayward Sisters series.

The spin-off was set up with a backdoor pilot in Supernatural Season 13. All of the Wayward Sisters came together to save Sam and Dean Winchester, and several parts of their story were teased. We all assumed the answers would come whenever Wayward Sisters was eventually ordered to series, but The CW chose to move forward with various other projects instead. Sadly, Wayward Sisters joined Bloodlines as yet another failed Supernatural spin-off.

The Season 14 premiere of Supernatural will air on Thursday, October 11 at 8pm ET on The CW.