Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki Looks Ready For Walker, Texas Ranger In His Seasons Greetings Photo

Earlier this year it was revealed that Supernatural star Jared Padalecki was staying in The CW family for his next series, with the actor starring in the titular role in a reboot of the ’90s TV series Walker, Texas Ranger. Padalecki will begin work on the new series after the conclusion of Supernatural‘s fifteenth and final season, and the actor is already getting in the spirit of the character. Earlier today he took to social media to send his fans a holiday greeting, and the actor posted a photo from his native Texas where he looks like he’s ready for the new series, no training required. Check it out below!

Sending greetings and love from The Great State Of Texas!!! Y’all be safe out there and have an amazing holiday season now, ya hear? #HappyHolidays pic.twitter.com/70T2sK1Vk8 — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) December 24, 2019

This new Walker, Texas Ranger is said to be a complete reboot of the original series, so it will be as though the events of the original Chuck Norris vehicle never existed in the Padalecki continuity. This is the same sort of approach taken by Magnum PI and MacGyver, both of which have found success on CBS. Previously, Walker, Texas Ranger ran for eight seasons and exactly 201 episodes total, a feat that Padalecki should have no trouble matching after his years on Supernatural.

Padalecki will play the titular Cordell Walker in the reboot, “a man finding his way back to his family while investigating crime in the state’s most elite unit.” As a widower and father of two, Walker returns home to Austin, Texas after spending years on a high-profile undercover case. With his new partner, one of the only women in the history of the Texas Rangers, Walker will face new challenges and serve as the kind of modern day hero the world has been looking for.

It makes a lot of sense for the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot to have landed at The CW, as the network has been home to Padalecki for the entire 21st century. The actor began working at the network when it was still The WB in the year 2000, appearing in 63 episodes of Gilmore Girls and later for all fifteen seasons (and over 300 episodes) of Supernatural.

The Walker, Texas Ranger reboot will be created and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Valor) and executive produced by Dan Lin (Lethal Weapon). Padalecki will also serve as an executive producer alongside Lindsey Liberstore and Dan Spilo.