Supernatural's Jared Padalecki Says He'd Appear on The Boys Under 1 Condition

After years running Supernatural, it's likely no surprise that The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has brought both Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan to his Prime Video mega-hit. In the years since the show started, fans have wondered when and if Ackles might share the screen with his Supernatural brother Jared Padalecki again, though, and that hasn't come to pass. When asked about the idea of an appearance on The Boys, Padalecki -- currently starring in The CW's Walker -- had an answer that makes a lot of sense for The Boys. He'll do it, he says, but only if he has some prep time, so that he can look good if they decide to make him go onscreen naked.

Padalecki starred for 15 seasons on The CW as Sam Winchester, one half of a duo of brothers who fought ghosts, demons, and other strange things that go "bump" in the night. Ackles played his brother Dean, and Morgan played their father, who died in the pilot but continued to appear in flashbacks and other supernatural "returns" through season two of the show (he also appeared in the series' 300th episode, no small feat since he was doing The Walking Dead at the time).

Padalecki told Collider, "And my response to him 90% of the time is, 'Dude, I'm 41 now with three kids. I'm not 25 and working out three hours a day. I know you're going to fucking make me get naked, so give me a heads-up. I'm in, but let me get a nutritionist and a trainer and get in the hyperbaric chamber for eight months before you make me show up.' But yeah, it would obviously be a lot of fun to see Kripke again and to work on that show, which is a great show that I'm a fan of."

Besides the normal superhero stuff of needing to be fit enough to get into, and look good in, spandex, Padalecki's concerns about nudity aren't exactly coming out of nowhere. This is, after all, the superhero show that had a massively-hyped super-orgy episode.

What's The Boys season 4 about?

Prime Video has released an actual synopsis for The Boys season 4 which reads as follows:

"In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late."

The Boys season 4 cast

In The Boys season 4, Karl Urban stars once again as Billy Butcher, leader of The Boys, which also includes Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Laz Alonso as M.M., Tomer Capone as Frenchie, and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro. Some of the "supes" featured in the series include Antony Starr as Homelander, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, and Chace Crawford as The Deep. Other stars of The Boys include Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, CEO of Vought International, and Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman.

The Boys season 4 new characters

A handful of new characters have been confirmed to appear in The Boys season 4 including Valorie Curry as Firecracker and Susan Heyward as Sister Sage, two new supes that will appear in the episodes. Jeffrey Dean Morgan has also joined the cast of The Boys season 4 but who exactly he's playing remains a mystery, the only official details we know is that he has some kind of history with Karl Urban's Billy Butcher.