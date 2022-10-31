Jared Padalecki Wants a Walker Crossover With Series Prequel

More than a century separates the stories on Walker and its prequel, Walker Independence, but if Jared Padalecki has his way, he'll manage to pull off a crossover between the two shows. Speaking with TVLine, Padalecki, who stars as Cordell Walker on Walker and serves as executive producer for that series as well as Walker Independence, says that the idea of some sort of crossover or cameo between the two shows is something that they've talked about from the start, and they have a variety of interesting ideas to work with.

"It's totally something we've talked about and thought about since Day 1 of the conception of Walker Independence," Padalecki said. "And whether it's a flashback on Walker or a flash-forward on Walker Independence or whether they can dress me up enough to let me exist in Independence, just. not as Cordell Walker, I see a bunch of fun ways to kind of integrate the two and keep that Walker-verse thriving and throw in Easter eggs."

The logistics of how a crossover or cameo would work could be a little complicated given that Walker films in Texas and Walker Independence films in New Mexico, but Padalecki said he's determined to make it happen.

"I refuse to let Walker Independence carry on without me being on screen in 19th century Texas in some way, shape or form," he said.

Of course, one could argue that there is already a "crossover" of sorts between the two shows. Matt Barr plays Hoyt Rawlins on Walker Independence, a character who is the ancestor of the Hoyt Rawlins he previously played on Walker.



"You know, I always thought of the modern-day Hoyt as like a golden retriever with an unloaded gun," Barr said during a recent press conference attended by ComicBook.com. "And 1800s Hoyt is maybe like a German Shepherd. You know, he's nice until you cross him, and then he's gonna bite."

"1800s Hoyt's more dangerous, I think. In the Wild West, you kind of had to be to survive. So, I wanted to see that sort of DNA in him, but I also like the idea that you can't really outrun your fate," Barr continued. "And so, there was that consistent kind of recklessness in the Rawlins DNA that just, as we meet Hoyt 150 years later, he's still trying to figure things out in his own way. And they're equally charming, aren't they? They. have to be, right?"

Who stars in Walker Independence?

Walker Independence stars Arrow alum Katherine McNamara as Abby Walker, Walker's Matt Barr as Hoyt Rawlins — albeit a different Hoyt Rawlins than he played on Walker, Greg Hovanessian as Sheriff Tom Davidson, Lawrence Kao as Kai, Justin Johnson Cortez at Calian, Philemon Chambers as Deputy Sheriff Augustus, Katie Findlay as Kate, and Gabriela Quezada as Lucia Reyes

How is Abby related to Cordell in Walker Independence?

McNamara previously explained that Abby Walker is Cordell's "great-great-great-great grandmother — so I've gone from playing Stephen Amell's daughter in the future [on Arrow] to Jared Padalecki's grandmother, several times removed!"

Walker airs Thursdays at 8/7c and is followed by Walker Independence at 9/8c on The CW.