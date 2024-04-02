Supernatural Star Has Promising Update on Possible Reunion

Jared Padalecki gives his thoughts on returning to the world of Supernatural for a reunion. The popular CW series ran for an astounding 15 seasons, as fans watched the brotherly duo of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) fight demons, monsters, and everything related to the supernatural. The spirit of the show lived on in the prequel series The Winchesters, but it only lasted for one season on The CW before it was canceled. The loyal Supernatural fanbase is always down for more of the Winchesters, so any type of update on that front is appreciated. Padalecki recently addressed the potential of a Supernatural reunion.

"It's not that I haven't seriously considered doing it, my single answer is yes. It's timing. It's availability," Jared Padalecki told Collider. He added how the show is a labor of love to him and Jensen Ackles, so they want to make sure they do it right and dedicate the right amount of time to it.

"Jensen and I feel so strongly about our show that we had for 15 years together that we don't wanna just do it, just to do it," he added. "We don't wanna go, 'Hey, I have two weeks off in June. Let's go ahead and shoot 10 pages a day, just so we can have some more content.' If and when Supernatural comes back, it's going to be a labor of love, and we're gonna put every hour in to make sure that it's as true to the canon and to the fandom and to the story and to the characters as possible. So, my short answer is it's not a consideration, the answer is yes. I just don't know when I'm available. I don't know when he's available. But again, my answer is yes."

Supernatural spinoffs get disappointing update from CW boss

While everyone is clamoring for a Supernatural reunion, one of The CW executives is quieting any talk of more spinoffs like The Winchesters. The Winchesters centered around Sam and Dean's parents John (played by Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly) as "the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world." After its cancellation at The CW, the series was shopped around to other networks and streaming platforms but failed to find a new home.

"We've had no discussions about any kind of spinoff," Schwartz said in February. "Supernatural was one of the Top 10 most streamed shows last year. And it's an incredible franchise with an incredibly legacy, incredible history. We're really excited about the new season of Walker with Jared [Padalecki]."

The Winchesters was just one of the attempts at a Supernatural spinoff. Supernatural aired two backdoor pilots for potential spinoff series — Wayward Sisters and Bloodlines — though neither of those series would receive series orders. After The Winchesters was cancelled, Jensen Ackles, an executive producer and narrator for The Winchesters, revealed that there was a five-season plan that could have culminated in a Supernatural return.