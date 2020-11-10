Superstore: America Ferrera Wants to Return Before the Series Ends

✖

Last week saw the long in-the-works departure of actress America Ferrera from NBC's Superstore, an exit that had been planned for a while but delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The previous season of the comedy series ended with Ferrera's Amy Sosa, the frazzled floor supervisor turned manager of a Cloud 9 big-box store, accepting a corporate director position that would relocate her from St. Louis to Palo Alto, California. Though the ending seems definitive for the viewers, Ferrera hasn't perhaps not yet ruled out a return before the series officially comes to a close as she said in an emotional speech on her final day of filming.

"You guys I changed my mind!" Ferrera said to a laugh. "I can't really find the words... The last five plus years with this cast and crew have been truly so amazing. It's been such an anchor in my life, a place that I felt so supported and so loved by all of you. I feel like I've grown so much as a person, as a producer, as a director, as an actor, and coming here every single day has just been a gift and I haven’t taken a moment of it for granted. I’m so grateful. Thank you, all of you, and I hope to be back, and get to see you before it's all done.”

🎬 That's a wrap on @AmericaFerrera. 🎬 Wishing her a heavenly time on her next adventure. pic.twitter.com/wfUxMA9eVe — Superstore (@NBCSuperstore) November 9, 2020

The final episode of Ferrera's Amy also saw a major development in her relationship with co-worker Jonah (Ben Feldman). After he decided he would uproot his life and move with Amy and her two children to California, Amy began to question whether she was falling into the same trap that she'd been in before after mismatched ex-husband, Adam (Ryan Gaul). When Jonah's attempt at proposing to her doesn't go as he'd expect he ultimately decides to stay behind rather than joining her in California.

When asked if the breakup is permanent with the departure of star and producer Ferrera, showrunner Gabe Miller told TVLine, "We feel like the door is still open the way that we left things. By the end, what they [both] realize is that they are making an adult decision. They're not on the same page about their future right now, but who knows? They still could find their way back to each other."

New episodes of Superstore air Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC.

(H/T Screen Rant)