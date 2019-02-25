‘Sweet Tooth’ Production Start Date and Location Revealed

We now have an idea of when Sweet Tooth will begin making its trek to the small screen.

A new listing in Production Weekly has revealed the production start date and filming location for the Hulu pilot. The production will begin filming on May 21st of this year, with filming taking place in New Zealand. The listing states that filming will last until June 19th, and that additional episodes of the series will be filmed in Vancouver.

The Sweet Tooth pilot will be based on Jeff Lemire’s Vertigo Comics series of the same name, which ran from 2009 to 2013. The series will center on the coming-of-age fable of Gus, a boy/deer hybrid who leaves home to find the world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. Gus joins forces with a family of hybrids and humans to find answers behind the apocalypse, only to discover a vast conspiracy that forces him to question his very existence.

The pilot will be written and directed by Hap and Leonard alum Jim Mickle, and will be produced by the Team Downey production studio. Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr., his wife Susan Downey, and Linda Moran (Hap and Leonard) will all executive produce.

“It’s a tricky question, and I’ll try to answer it in a way that won’t get me in trouble with DC, but when you do a book for Vertigo, the contracts get kind of complicated.” Lemire said in a 2013 interview with CBR. “Warner Bros. controls the properties more than a book that I might have done for, let’s say, Top Shelf. So in terms of being optioned, it’s a lot harder for that to happen because of Vertigo’s contracts than I would like, maybe. There’s a lot of interest, but it’s very complicated so it hasn’t been optioned yet.”

“But yes, I would love to see it adapted.” Lemire continued. “I think maybe more as a movie than a TV show. I think it could be really boiled down to the original idea I had, which was that the first 10 or 11 issues of the series could almost be the whole movie or the whole series. Everything else could be cut out. I just don’t have the luxury of sitting around and thinking about that happening because it’s out of my control, really.”

