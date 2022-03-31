EG Daily Talks New Rugrats Episodes Coming to Paramount+

✖

The final batch of episodes of the first season of Paramount+'s Rugrats revival debut on the streaming platform on Friday, April 15th bringing new adventures for Tommy Pickles and his friends for fans of all ages to enjoy. Ahead of the episodes' debut, ComicBook.com sat down with EG Daily, the voice of Tommy Pickles, to talk about this latest batch of Rugrats episodes, and according to Daily, there are a lot of wonderful moments in store for fans — and she thinks that fans will really love them.

"Well, we have Cynthia's wedding, which is really fun," Daily said. "I mean, there's just so many episodes. The 10 that are coming out April 15th on Paramount+. There's not one or the other that I think people are going to like more, because I honestly feel like between the writing and the animation, they've just taken it over the top with how brilliant these are, the ones I got to see a sneak of. So, I was just so blown away. I think you guys are going to be really, really happy with these."

Paramount+'s Rugrats revival debuted on the streaming service last May, bringing back much of the iconic series' original voice cast while also giving it a new look and all-new stories its much-loved characters. The series was renewed for a second season last fall with the announcement of that renewal coming as the series celebrated the 30th anniversary of the launch of the original series. For Daily, the enduring appeal of Rugrats is something that speaks to the importance of family.

"I think because there's really nothing more important than family, right? I mean, COVID proved that," Daily said. "COVID kind of took everybody away from their jobs. It took them away from the hustle, career-minded, and put everybody into a little tiny pocket of where you had to start thinking, 'Wow, we're in a really strange predicament. What is the most important thing right now?' And at the end of the day, there was nothing more important than your friends and your family and your pod and your safety and your home. There was nothing."

She continued, "And it was such a beautiful thing. And I think that's what Rugrats represents. At the end of the day, we are family. Rugrats grew everyone up. Rugrats is continuing to grow people up and grow your babies up. Adults are getting to grow up with this family. And then, at the end of the day, you get to feel that safety of family when, if work is stressful and life is stressful, we have each other and we have family. And Rugrats is that family people have been growing up with, so I just love that about the Rugrats."

New episodes of Rugrats arrive on Paramount+ on Friday, April 15th.